Irla Nullah bridge to be rebuilt due to safety concerns

Mumbai, India. Oct 21, 2024: The BMC plans to demolish the old Irla bridge and construct a new bridge over the Irla Nullah, located near the Juhu-Vile Parle Development Scheme (JVPD) junction.

Mumbai: A new bridge will replace the old and dilapidated one at Irla Nullah, near the Juhu Vile Parle Development (JVPD) scheme in Mumbai. The new bridge will be a vital addition to the area’s infrastructure as it will enhance traffic movement and is also a part of the Mumbai Coastal Road project.

The new bridge will be constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as the old one was declared unsafe and unsuitable for repairs in 2022. The project is estimated to cost ₹10.24 crore.

A civic official from the BMC’s bridges department said, “Even though the bridge was declared unsafe in 2022, we couldn’t shut it completely as it is the only route connecting Moragaon and the JVPD area. We therefore provided temporary solutions.”

Work on the new bridge will begin as soon as the BMC secures a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for a traffic diversion from Mumbai Traffic Police.

A civic official said the project is not expected to cause significant traffic disruptions. “We plan to carry out the construction in phases, closing one lane at a time. Alternatively, traffic can be diverted via a road behind Chandan Cinema near the PVR multiplex,” he said.

The project has a 15-month deadline, and the contract has been awarded to M/s Samruddhi Enterprises. The current Irla Nullah bridge has a width of 22 meters, matching the width of the nullah below. The new bridge, of the same dimensions, will benefit residents of Moragaon, Juhu and the surrounding areas, providing improved connectivity.

In addition to these benefits, the Irla Nullah bridge is an essential part of the Bandra-Versova section of the Mumbai Coastal Road project, currently underway. The bride will act as one of its main feeder routes. It will also enhance connectivity if a Development Plan road near Ritumbara College in JVPD is built. This would potentially further reduce traffic congestion at the JVPD junction, the civic official explained.

“There are utilities and a water main beneath the bridge, which was built before the BRIMSTOWAD project. The new bridge will be raised to prevent interference from floodwaters during the monsoon,” he added.