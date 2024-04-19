Iron barriers to stop illegal debris dumping in Palm Beach Road

NAVI MUMBAI: Following complaints from residents, social activists and environmentalists against the illegal debris dumping along Palm Beach Road, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has now decided to erect iron barriers to prevent vehicle access. . Residents of the high rises along the road have often captured the dumping in action on their phones from their balconies, which gives a clear view of the routes the vehicles take and indulge in the illegal activity. (Archives)

The illegal dumping along the West of Palm Beach Road, which is a Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) consisting of a creek, mangroves and water bodies popular among the migratory flamingos, has threatened the region’s biodiversity over time.

With not much population residing on the side, especially near the T S Chanakya academy area, it has also become a favourite site for dumping construction debris. Residents of the high rises along the road have often captured the dumping in action on their phones from their balconies, which gives a clear view of the routes the vehicles take and indulge in the illegal activity.

According to social activist Nitin Kandhari, heavy vehicles carrying debris not just from Navi Mumbai and Panvel but also from Mumbai have been brazenly coming to the area and dumping the material in the greenery and open space. “Most of the debris dumping in the area takes place at night,” he said. “This is happening in a city that markets itself as a flamingo city. The authorities have not even recognised several wetlands in the area. Every piece of open land is being sold; the debris mafia is taking up the others. The civic authorities have finally acted. Hopefully, it will not be a one-time action.”

Following the inspection of the area, the civic authorities found that some railing barriers erected there had been damaged. A kutcha road has been constructed there to provide access to vehicles.

NMMC has deployed JCB and other machinery in the area near T S Chanakya, to clear the debris. It has also made plans to curb the menace in the future.

“We have started clearing the debris near the T S Chanakya area. They were present at a few locations there. We will ensure the entire area is cleared and cleaned,” Somnath Potare, NMMC deputy municipal commissioner Zone I, said.

Upon inspection, they found that the railings put up earlier had been removed by miscreants. “We have now asked the engineering department to erect iron barriers at the entrance of the area to prevent access of the trucks and other four-wheelers that carry the debris,” he said. “There is a temple inside the area where people come. We have hence decided to erect the barriers in a way that two-wheelers will have access there but not four-wheelers.”