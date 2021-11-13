Iron rods of Metro work in Thane collapse, 5 workers injured

Five workers suffered injuries after a few iron rods of a pillar of the ongoing Metro Line 5 work between Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan fell on them on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred near Anjur Phata. The five are admitted to a nearby hospital.

Due to the incident, the Thane-Nashik Highway was congested with vehicles for more than five hours and it spilled over to Ghodbunder Road.

The incident occurred at around 3pm, when the workers were completing the part of the pillar and suddenly the 30-40 feet big structure of iron bars collapsed on a few workers. While others escaped from the collapse, five of the workers were trapped under it. Two of them suffered serious injuries. The injured were identified as Mohammed Shahrukh, Mohammed Mahebud, Mohammed Ahmad, Mohammed Shakil and Mohammed Javed.

Bhiwandi traffic police officer, said, “The five stuck inside suffered injuries and we have immediately taken them to nearby hospital. They are undergoing treatment. The Narpoli police are conducting further inquiry with the contractor responsible for the work.”

Narpoli police station senior police inspector, M Ballal, said, “We are soon to take statements of the injured and will be communicating with MMRDA officials also. After the incident, one side of the Anjurphata Road near Rahnal village was completely blocked as the pillar structure could not be removed immediately. Therefore, the traffic was diverted and it created a heavy jam. Traffic police along with all our local police are manning the jams.”

MMRDA officials did not respond to calls or messages.