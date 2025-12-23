MUMBAI: Alarmed by instances of cash distribution during municipal council elections, the Income Tax Department, Mumbai, has set up a 24x7 Control Room to curb the misuse of money power during the forthcoming civic polls. I-T Dept sets up 24x7 control room to monitor money power in civic polls

According to a press note issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Monday, the initiative aims to ensure free and fair elections and uphold the integrity of the electoral process. The Control Room will function as part of the Income Tax Department’s election monitoring mechanism and will remain operational for the entire period during which the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force.

The move follows several allegations of money distribution during the local body polls, where, in many cases, enforcement action was perceived to be inadequate. One such incident was reported from Sindhudurg three weeks ago, where a large sum of cash was recovered from the premises of a BJP functionary during a raid, which the functionary claimed was the money to be used for his business. The matter was referred to the district collector, with no action taken.

The Control Room has been established to enable citizens to share information related to the use of unaccounted cash, valuables or other inducements for electoral purposes.

The public can provide inputs via WhatsApp, text message or phone call on 7738113758, or through email at mumbai.addldit.inv8@incometax.gov.in. The Control Room is located at Room No. 316, third floor, Scindia House, Ballard Estate, Mumbai–400001.