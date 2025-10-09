Jadhav panel seeks opinions on three-language policy

MUMBAI: The state-appointed Jadhav Committee, set up to draft a comprehensive three-language policy for Maharashtra’s schools, is seeking the opinions and suggestions of stakeholders while deciding how to implement the trilingual formula in schools across different boards and mediums. The committee is headed by economist and educationist Prof Narendra Jadhav (Hindustan Times)

But there’s a glaring irony. The committee’s portal, and the questionnaires uploaded on it, are only in Marathi. “We are working on an English version and will have it ready in a week,” Jadhav told HT. The portal can be accessed at tribhashasamiti.mahait.org.

The committee is soliciting opinions from teachers, parents, students, social workers and education experts on designing a three-language formula in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Headed by economist and educationist Prof Narendra Jadhav, the committee will use the responses to draft recommendations for the state’s final language policy. Citizens have been encouraged to submit their suggestions and views online by the Maharashtra Primary Education Council, the government committee overseeing the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in the state.

Separate questionnaires have been designed for English, Marathi, Hindi, and other medium schools, with a focus on identifying the appropriate stages at which each language should be introduced.

Respondents are asked whether Hindi should be taught at any level, and whether three or more languages should be taught from the foundational stage or gradually introduced in later classes. A set of open-ended questions seeks detailed inputs from school heads, teachers and organisations about challenges and benefits in adopting the three-language system.

The questionnaire also explores whether the same policy should apply uniformly across all school boards – state, CBSE and ICSE – or if different approaches should be adopted based on each system’s structure. However, several questions, especially those referring to computer coding languages like Python, have puzzled educators. The questionnaire asks if coding languages should be introduced from Classes 8 to 10 to strengthen students’ foundation in fields like artificial intelligence, blockchain and data analytics.

Educationists argue that questions like these deviate from the purpose of a language policy survey. Mahendra Ganpule, former spokesperson of the State Principals’ Association, said, “These questions are not strong enough to capture public opinion, and some of them fall outside the committee’s scope. Questions on computer languages suggest that the government wants to make students more dependent on computers instead of enhancing linguistic creativity.”

Another dissenting voice is that of Suhil Shejule, a member of the Marathi Abhyas Kendra. “We have already opposed the formation of this committee. Now it has released a questionnaire but it does not provide an option to say we do not want a three-language policy.”

Jadhav told HT, “We want feedback from each and every stakeholder of the school education system. This questionnaire will help us to understand the larger public interest.”

On why a computer language has been included, Jadhav remarked, “Considering the rapid technological adoption worldwide, we need to introduce basic computer literacy at the school level. Through this questionnaire, we want to gauge public opinion, as sooner or later computer languages will have to be included in the curriculum.”

Jadhav said the committee will hold consultations in eight locations in the state, beginning in Nagpur on October 10. “On the website, we have provided multiple-choice questions for the public and a separate descriptive form for organisations and experts working in the education sector who wish to share their suggestions,” he said.