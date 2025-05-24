Jailed drug peddler hoodwinks police escorts, threatens bizman

Mumbai: An alleged drug peddler currently lodged in Arthur Road jail visited the Saat Rasta locality in central Mumbai on May 16 without any authorisation while he was on his way to court. The accused, Imran Khan, told the two policemen escorting him that he was going off to meet a friend. He then visited businessman Amit Matkar’s office in Saat Rasta on a bike and allegedly threatened him before returning to the prison. Khan’s movements were captured on CCTV cameras and the two escorts attached with the local arms unit were suspended following an internal inquiry, said police. The accused (standing, dressed in black) was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the complainant’s office

According to the police, both Khan and Matkar are residents of Saat Rasta. Khan was arrested by the Mumbai police crime branch in December 2024 for allegedly possessing 40 kilos of marijuana while Matkar owned a logistics business and was associated with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

In his complaint to the Agripada police, Matkar said that on May 16, while he was sitting outside his office in Saat Rasta, Khan paid him a visit. He was riding pillion on a bike, wearing a mask, and threatened Matkar, saying, “Tu idhar kyun baitha hai, idhar baithane ka nahi, nahi toh tu samajh ja (Why are you sitting here, you’re not supposed to sit here, understand what I am saying).”

Matkar suspects that the statement was actually a threat pertaining to a 2017 case, when he and his brother were assaulted by a group of men. One of the assailants was the juvenile who was convicted in the 2013 Shakti Mills gangrape case, Matkar told HT. The juvenile was sentenced to three years in a reform school in July 2014, including the time in custody.

“The assault on me and my brother happened after he (the juvenile convicted in the Shakti Mills case) was released,” Matkar said. “Subsequently, he began demanding extortion money from me and threatening me to withdraw the case.”

The threats increased after the businessman identified the person during a recent identification parade, said Matkar.

“I complained about the threats to the Agripada police in February itself and asked for police protection. But the police did not pay any heed to my complaint or my plea for security,” he said.

Matkar lodged another complaint with the Agripada police regarding Khan’s May 16 visit to his office and the veiled threat. This was after he found out that Khan was actually in judicial custody in a narcotics case.

“When I complained about the May 16 threat, senior police inspector Sanjay Nimbalkar dismissed the matter and asked me to submit a fresh application,” he said. “Fortunately, the CCTV cameras in my office had captured Khan and I shared the footage with the police.”

On Thursday, the Agripada police registered a non-cognisable offence against Khan under section 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Amol Sarkhale and Sandeep Suryawanshi, the two policemen attached to the local arms unit who were escorting Khan on May 16 were also suspended after an internal inquiry, said an officer.