THANE: An ex-Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer incarcerated in Adharwadi Jail in Kalyan was assaulted by seven fellow inmates on Wednesday evening following a dispute at the common water tap. The attack, involving stones and a bucket, left him with severe injuries to his eyes and head. A case has been registered at Khadakpada Police Station in connection with the incident, and the investigation is underway. Jailed ex-RPF officer assaulted inside Kalyan’s Adharwadi jail

The ex-officer, who is from the Haryana cadre, was arrested in 2023 for killing his senior officer, allegedly due to grievances over being denied leave; he also believed that the senior officer had withheld his increment following a departmental inquiry. Reports suggested that he had anger issues. However, while in jail, he reportedly did not retaliate when attacked by fellow inmates, according to the police.

The altercation began when the ex-officer was standing near a public water tap in the jail premises. Another inmate, who serves as an internal guard, was standing beside him.

While the two were at the tap, a group of seven inmates approached the guard with the intent of attacking him. The ex-officer intervened and managed to disperse the men, thereby preventing harm to the guard. However, this act of intervention angered them.

Later, when he went to the restroom, the seven inmates followed him and waited for him to come out. As he exited the restroom, the group attacked him with stones and a water bucket. The assault left him with serious injuries to his eyes and head. He was taken to the civil hospital for treatment, admitted as an indoor patient for a day and later discharged.

Following the attack, the jail authorities submitted a report to the Khadakpada police station. The police recorded the ex-officer’s statement and filed a case against the seven accused under Sections 118(1), 189(2), 190, and 191 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances leading to the attack and to determine who among the perpetrators did what in the attack.