Jains protest BMC bulldozing temple; ward officer transferred

MUMBAI: Members of the Jain community participated in a silent protest on Saturday against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) demolition drive on an allegedly illegal Jain temple located in Neminath Co-operative housing society in Vile Parle East, on April 16, even as assistant commissioner Navnath Ghadge Patil, in-charge of the K East Ward, under whose watch the drive was undertaken was transferred.

Civic chief Bhushan Gagrani confirmed that Ghadge Patil was transferred but did not divulge the reason behind it. However, MLA Parag Alavani, who was a part of the protests, alluded that Ghadge Patil’s transfer was in connection to the demolition drive.

Ghadge Patil told HT: “We have acted in accordance with the court’s directions and followed all legal procedures.”

The temple, managed by Shree 1008 Digambar Jain Mandir Trust, was developed in 1962.

Mayur Jain, one of the protestors told HT, that the community was incensed by the civic body’s move as four bulldozers entered the premises even as prayers were on.

“On April 15, BMC had pasted a notice about the impending action; but they have done so several times in the past and no action followed. They took us away forcefully, not giving us time to secure the idols. We requested them to hold it as the we were waiting for the public holidays to get over,” said Jain, adding that the temple trustees got a stay order on the demolition from Bombay high court (HC) on the same day, but it was too late.

“The demolition was stopped after officials were made abreast of the order, but at the end of it only a wall was left to be mowed,” he added.

Anil Shah, a member of the Jain trust said, “We will keep fighting in the court,” alleging that the demolition was done at the behest of the owners of Ramkrishna Hotel, close by, that is seeking to expand its business in the premises of the housing society. “The hotel owners have created an illegal structure next to the temple to accommodate their staff, which the civic body overlooked,” pointed out Prashant Baj, a community member.

Residents of the housing society added that the hotel owners own several flats in the building. Owners of Ramakrishna Hotel were unavailable to offer a comment to HT.

Advocate Ashok Sarogi, counsel for Shree 1008 Digambar Jain Mandir Trust and its trustees, said BMC had demolished the temple even as an application for regularisation of the temple structure was pending. “There is adequate floor space index available to allow regularisation of the structure, but without acknowledging the application for regularisation, the temple was demolished,” said Sarogi, alleging that the action was taken at the behest of the owners of the hotel who bought the flats to eventually convert them into a commercial enterprise, and that they were unable to get a liquor license because of the presence of the temple.

MLA Alavani said, “Ward officer Ghadge Patil could have waited for the court order that came the same day. Interestingly, HC later issued a status quo order, but by then, the temple had already been nearly demolished.”

Meanwhile, Swapnaja Kshirsagar, assistant commissioner, H East Ward, has received orders to take over the charge from Ghadge Patil. “Ghadge Patil has returned to his parent department in the Slum Sanitation Project, where he will oversee toilet construction,” said Kshirsagar. “I will look into the matter of the demolition and follow due procedure within legal boundaries.”

Till the end of Saturday evening, BMC workers continued to clear the debris, while the members of the Jain community reinstated their idols under a canopy where people can continue their prayers.