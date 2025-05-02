Javed Akhtar calls for all-out war on Pak

Mumbai: Noted poet, author and lyricist Javed Akhtar – a votary of fraternal relations and collaboration between Indian and Pakistani film industries and musicians – on Thursday urged the central government to take stern action against Pakistan for its alleged role in supporting cross-border terrorism including the recent attack in Pahalgam which killed 26 people. Javed Akhtar

“Some firecrackers along border will not be enough. Teach Pakistan a lesson for once. Let it be an all out war,” Akhtar said while inaugurating the ‘Glorious Maharashtra Festival’ organised by the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to commemorate Maharashtra’s foundation day. The festival, scheduled from May 1-4, is being held at Jambori Maidan at Worli.

“After every two-three years, Pakistan conspires terror attacks on India,” he said, referring to the Pahalgam attack and the death of three tourists from Dombivli. “We should not forget this incident and never forgive the perpetrators. Our enemy always has set an evil eye on India, Mumbai and Kashmir. I have seen my city burning during attack of 26/11.”

Akhtar accused the Pakistan army of attacking India using tribal terrorists as a shield since 1948. He said though every government in India had tried to establish good relations with Pakistan, it never responded, and recalled the outbreak of a war in Kargil in 2008 following the visit of prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to the neighbouring country.

“The Pakistani army refused to accept the bodies of their soldiers who died in the Kargil war. If they can’t accept their own soldiers, whom will they accept?” said Akhtar.

The famous lyricist also cautioned Indians against attacking Kashmiris, saying they were they were the first to fight against Pakistan in 1948 before the Indian Army intervened in the conflict.

“Kashmiris are honest with India. So, if someone beats Kashmiris thinking they support Pakistan, it would be a big mistake and it would be like supporting the Pakistani propaganda that Kashmir and Kashmiris belong to them,” he said.

Akhtar expressed gratitude for Mumbai and Maharashtra, saying he owed everything he had earned in life to the city and the state.

“I came in Mumbai at the age of 19 with 27 paisa in pocket. Mumbai gives everything to the person who works hard. Whatever I achieved and earned in life is just because of Mumbai and Maharashtra. Maharashtra is large-hearted and I cannot ever repay the debt,” he said.

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal supported Akhtar’s demand while deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar said his party would organise a Maharashtra Festival every year to create awareness about Maharashtra’s heritage and history.