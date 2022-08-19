Jhanvi Kukreja murder: Court allows mother to assist prosecution
The sessions court has allowed Niddhi Kukreja, mother of Jhanvi Kukreja, to assist the prosecution in her daughter’s murder trial
The sessions court has allowed Niddhi Kukreja, mother of Jhanvi Kukreja, to assist the prosecution in her daughter’s murder trial.
Janhvi, 19, was found dead on the staircase of a building at Khar on December 31, 2020. She was accompanied by her boyfriend Shree Jogdhankar and friend Diya Padalkar to a new year’s eve party.
Niddhi Kukreja’s petition, filed through advocate Trivankumar Karnani last week, said “she is a devastated mother of the victim and a directly affected/interested party, and her appearance is germane to the just decision of the case”.
“Both the accused with criminal motives committed the premeditated murder of the elder daughter of the intervener, who is the sole victim of the incident. She lost her life to a gruesome and cold-blooded murder committed by her friends,” the plea said.
It added, “The accused murdered Jhanvi, deliberately denied her vital medical assistance, left her in a pool of blood, and fled the spot immediately. The subsequent conduct of both the accused further goes on to show their culpability since after committing the murder they fled the spot and went to separate hospitals to show themselves to be injured with a motive to get away with committing the gruesome murder.”
Karnani said he was orally told that their application was allowed and he was waiting for a written order to be uploaded on the court’s website.
The Khar police in their chargesheet had claimed that Jhanvi was physically assaulted by her boyfriend Jogdhankar, 23, and his friend Padalkar, 19. Her head was banged on the walls and staircase railings of Bhagvati Heights at Khar. She, police claimed, was dragged from the fifth-floor stairs to the second floor where she was thrown off.
Jhanvi had suffered 48 injuries, including a skull fracture, which caused her death.
-
Noida twin towers: Evacuation plan for demolition day finalised
Noida: The Noida authority along with other stakeholders on Thursday finalised the evacuation plan and exclusion zone for the demolition of the Supertech twin towers scheduled at 2:30pm on August 28. Officials said that the entire Emerald Court and ATS Village housing societies with around 7,000 residents will have to be evacuated along with their vehicles by 7am on the demolition day.
-
Four killed as van collides with stationary vehicle on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
Four members of a family were killed when the van they were travelling in collided with a stationary truck on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad on Thursday afternoon. Police said that by the time they reached the site, the truck driver had fled away with the vehicle. Police identified the four victims as Sumit Kumar (34), his son Yagit, Tej Pal (48), and his wife Babli (40).
-
Urban Spaces: Discover top artists in a patch of green
Artist Manish Nai then spent over a year putting the installation together. The end result is for all to see: walk into the Godrej campus at Vikhroli, and the donut-shaped installation titled Zero lies on a patch of green between the two office buildings (Godrej One and Godrej Two), surrounded by other remarkable outdoor installations including one by Subodh Gupta (Worship for All) and another by Neha Choksi (Child's Grove).
-
Ludhiana: Gang of thieves busted with arrest of five men
A joint team of the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force on Wednesday busted a gang of thieves with the arrest of five men. The accused have been identified as Suraj (31) of Gurdaspur; Ravi Kumar (23), a native of Uttar Pradesh; Sihkul Khan alias Sakrula Khan (25) of Rajasthan, Nadeem Nutt (22) of Bihar and Shyam Singh (21) of Ludhiana.
-
Ludhiana | Day 2 of symposium at PAU: ‘Only 50,000 hectares in state under micro irrigation’
The two-day symposium aimed at transforming the green revolution hub of India, organized by Dr GS Khush Foundation and PAU in the honour of Dr Darshan Singh Brar, concluded here on Thursday. Rakesh Sharda, principal extension scientist (soil and water engineering) said only 50,000 hectares of area in the state is under micro irrigation. Directorntral Institute of Post, Rajbir Singh- Harvest Engineering and Technology, condemned the promotion of super seeder.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics