Jitendra Awhad hits out at Raj Thackeray, calls him stand up comedian
THANE: State minister Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray, saying Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse resides in the latter’s soul.
This came a day after Thackeray held a rally in Thane and warned his party will play Hanuman Chalisa outside Muslim places of worship if loudspeakers at mosques are not pulled down before May 3. He alleged Mumbra, which Awhad represents in the state assembly, has terror links.
Awhad held a press conference in response to Thackeray’s comments. “Thackeray raised his voice against loudspeakers and quoted a 2005 court order. How come he does not know that his rally was conducted adjacent to two schools...areas within a 100 m radius of schools are silence zones. Those loudspeakers [used for the rally] should have been pulled down in the first place,” said Awhad.
Awhad said Thackeray continued to stoke religious hatred even as there are more important issues in the country. “His rally was held a few days before Ambedkar Jayanti. Why did not he mention anything about Ambedkar or his work.”
Awhad referred to comments about Mumbra’s terrorist links and added terrorism can happen anywhere in the world. “Why does not he talk about [Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament] Sadhvi [Pragya Singh, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case]?” He added Thackeray held the rally because of “unrest” among MNS workers.
-
INS Vikrant case: Bombay HC grants pre-arrest bail to BJP's Kirit Somaiya
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya was on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail by the Bombay high court in the case over the alleged misappropriation of funds to preserve INS Vikrant, the first aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy. The development came two days after Somaiya was denied anticipatory bail by the sessions court in connection with the same case, prompting him to approach the high court.
-
A ferry godfather for your fur babies
Here's one good hooman who has become a saviour for those stuck in such situations. A resident of Delhi's Moti Bagh, Amarjeet Singh, has been running a taxi stand for over 40 years, and has converted one car into a pet taxi. The idea came to the sexagenarian, who loves animals, through one of his customers. Singh wishes to further expand his services but he needs to train other drivers first.
-
Contractor death: Karnataka minister booked for 'abetment of suicide'
A case has been registered against Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) minister K S Eshwarappa for abetment of suicide in connection with the death of a civil contractor, police said on Wednesday. They said Eshwarappa has been named as the first accused in the case. The FIR was registered based on a complaint from Prashanth Patil, brother of Santhosh Patil, who had levelled bribery charges against the senior minister earlier.
-
Punjab cadre ex-IPS officer Lalpura reappointed NCM chief
The central government on Tuesday re-appointed retired Punjab-cadre IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura as the chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities. Also read: 2 Sikh men attacked in New York, 2nd such incident in 10 days: 'Deplorable' Lalpura, who was first appointed as chairman in September last year, had to resign from the post in December to contest as the BJP candidate from Ropar assembly constituency, which he lost.
-
Anjuman-E-Islam members offer pooja at Hanumantha temple
Members of the Anjuman-E-Islam, an educational and social organization, from Dharwad, offered a special pooja at the Sri Nuggikeri Hanumantha temple on Monday where a Muslim vendor's fruit cart was vandalised, The New Indian Express reported. Four Sri Ram Sene activists were held by police for the vandalism, making it one of the first arrests on the matter of economic boycott of Muslim vendors around temple premises.
