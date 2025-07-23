MUMBAI: The attempted suicide of a 28-year-old female resident doctor at the JJ Hospital has triggered a storm of protests and condemnations. In light of ongoing inquiries by the hospital and state-authorities, the hospital’s paediatrics department head, Dr Bela Verma has been temporarily relieved of her duties, and the United Doctors Front (UDF) has written to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding urgent criminal action against her. JJ Hospital HOD on leave amid enquiry about resident’s suicide attempt

The third-year postgraduate student, who is currently in the hospital’s intensive care unit, reportedly ingested a poisonous substance on July 16 after enduring months of alleged “relentless harassment” by her senior.

The UDF’s letter to Fadnavis described the incident as a “symptom of institutionalised cruelty and neglect” and added, “This tragedy highlights a toxic crisis in our medical institutions, demanding your immediate action to deliver justice and protect our doctors.”

The letter demanded immediate criminal charges against Dr Bela Verma for allegedly causing severe mental agony and driving the dedicated doctor to suicide. “Such legal action will serve as a deterrent to prevent similar incidents and protect the precious lives of medical students.,” the letter adds.

The UDF further criticised the hospital administration for not taking adequate steps to protect the resident doctor. “Instead of accountability, the faculty blamed her for minor issues like paperwork and leaves, risking further harassment upon her return.”

The letter expressed concern over the CM’s response and said that if the doctor faced any further harm it would raise serious questions about the government’s handling of the situation.

Among other key demands, UDF has urged the government to enforce the Uniform Residency Scheme, 1992, which mandates reasonable working hours, weekly days off, and sanctioned leave. The organisation has called for “a 48-hour work week, a mandatory weekly day off, and annual leave provisions to alleviate the inhumane workload that exacerbates stress and mental health crises among resident doctors.”

It also seeks the establishment of “a dedicated special cell with a 24/7 helpline to allow resident doctors to report harassment by seniors or faculty and violations of duty hours,” promising confidentiality and protection from retaliation. For the survivor, the UDF demands support including counselling, a harassment-free work environment, and safeguards against any retaliatory actions by the faculty.

The letter calls for a structural change and asks the hospital to implement mandatory training on workplace ethics, accessible mental health resources, and robust mechanisms for reporting harassment without fear of retribution.

The letter says, “We hold you accountable for ensuring justice and preventing further tragedy. We await your immediate response and decisive action to restore faith in our healthcare system.”

In another public statement, the UDF said it was “heartbroken and outraged” by what it described as “a desperate act of self-harm — a direct result of the inhumane treatment she suffered.” The UDF also condemned the “callous victim-blaming” by the faculty who had described the incident as a result of “miscommunication”.

Though Dr Verma has temporarily been relieved of her duties during the inquiry by the hospital and state-level authorities, no criminal charges have been filed against her.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) continues its indefinite strike, insisting on institutional accountability and Dr Verma’s permanent removal. Hospital services remain under pressure due to the mass absence of resident doctors.

The dean of JJ Hospital did not respond to queries from HT.