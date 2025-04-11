Job fair for childhood cancer survivors seeks to break stigma

Mumbai: At just 14, Sushil from Uksa village in Madhya Pradesh was diagnosed with Osteogenic Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer that changed his life. The illness left him with limited mobility in one hand, but it didn’t break his spirit. He underwent treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH), emerged with a renewed determination to build a future on his own terms and went on to pursue a Diploma in Computer Applications, hoping to support his family and gain financial independence some day. Over 250 cancer survivors who received treatment at TMH will participate in the job fair (HT Photo)

Now in his early twenties, Sushil is actively searching for employment. While he’s equipped with qualifications and the drive, he admits the journey isn’t easy. “Sometimes I feel nervous and unsure. Because of my medical history and physical condition, I wonder if I’ll ever find a job. People say I might face challenges, and that creates fear and self-doubt,” he told Hindustan Times.

Yet, like many childhood cancer survivors, Sushil knows survival is only half the battle. The real fight begins when stepping into a world that questions their capabilities.

To change that, St Jude India ChildCare Centres and Tata Memorial Centre are hosting a first-of-its-kind job fair for childhood cancer survivors, on April 25-26, 2025, at ACTREC, Kharghar. More than just a hiring event, it’s a celebration of survival, skill, and strength.

Over 250 survivors who received treatment at TMH and found refuge at St Jude childcare homes will participate in the fair. Most are first-time job seekers (66%), stepping into the workforce after years of hospital visits, recovery, and catching up on missed education. In a heartening shift, 66% of participants are women—many ready to reclaim their place in the professional world after years of caregiving, stigma, or self-doubt.

The survivors come from a range of academic backgrounds—one-third are graduates, another third have completed higher secondary education, and others hold diplomas or postgraduate degrees. Their interests span commerce, arts, science, and technology. Most hail from Maharashtra, followed by West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh—each story shaped by distance, access, and perseverance.

“Despite battling life-threatening illnesses at a young age, over one-third of these survivors have completed their graduation—a remarkable achievement,” says Shalini Jatia, officer-in-charge of the ImPaCCT Foundation at TMH. “Yet, sometime they’re still viewed through the lens of their medical past. It’s time we shift the narrative from sympathy to equality and recognise their potential as capable, educated individuals ready to contribute meaningfully to society.”

The job fair is designed to prepare survivors and employers alike. Day one will include interactive sessions on resume writing, mock interviews, workplace etiquette, and inclusive hiring practices—led by survivors, employers, and NGOs. On day two, participants will meet recruiters from sectors like IT, hospitality, retail, and healthcare. A career guidance zone will offer one-on-one counselling, and several employers will conduct on-the-spot interviews, with roles tailored to accommodate participants’ unique needs and strengths.

Among those returning with hope is Sonal Gawai, 27, from a village near Akola, Maharashtra. Diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at the age of nine, Gawai overcame her illness with support from St Jude. She went on to complete her BCom and gain work experience before stepping back due to family responsibilities. Today, she’s ready to begin again.

“When I heard about the job fair, a sense of curiosity sparked within me,” Gawai says. “The very place where I completed my treatment is now opening doors for my career—it feels truly special and inspiring.”

Sasmita Sahani, head of St Jude India, said, “Cancer survivors often battle employment gaps, health concerns, and societal stigma when stepping into professional life. This job fair ensures every survivor can reclaim their independence and dignity through meaningful work.”

The event is rooted in Tata Memorial’s ImPaCCT Survivorship Program, which has supported over 5,500 survivors since 1991. Survivors receive not only medical and psychological care but also educational assistance, vocational training, and career counselling. In 2024 alone, 735 new survivors were enrolled, and of the 1,297 aged 20–25, over 1,000 are still studying, preparing for futures once thought uncertain.

“Beyond job placements, the fair will also connect survivors with scholarships and certification courses, ensuring they don’t just get a job, but a future built with opportunity, confidence, and pride,” said Jatia.