MUMBAI: A day after a heavy iron pipe fell on a moving autorickshaw from the 7th floor of an under-construction building, killing a 28-year-old woman and her 9-year-old daughter in Jogeshwari, the police on Sunday arrested a 35-year-old construction site supervisor. Hunt for the contractor is also underway. Jogeshwari iron rod fall: Site supervisor arrested, hunt for the contractor on

According to Jogeshwari police officials, the arrested accused is identified as Pankaj Bansode, who has been booked for failing to take safety measures due to which the woman - Shama Bano Asif Shaikh (28) and her daughter Aayat, died.

Police officers said that Shaikh and Aayat were travelling in the auto from Farooq High School at 4.15pm and going towards Pratap Nagar in Jogeshwari East when the iron rod from the 7th floor, where work was going on, collapsed and fell. The passersby rushed the mother and daughter to the civic trauma centre but Shaikh was declared dead upon arrival. Aayat was shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Oshiwara but she was also declared dead before admission.

Maheshwar Reddy, deputy commissioner of police (zone 10) said that a case under sections 304 (A) (causing death due to negligence), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the contractor and the site supervisor was registered on Saturday.

“We are also trying to trace the contractor,” said Reddy. Investigations revealed that the accused had not followed the standard operating procedure and had not taken adequate safety measures like putting up a net on the construction site.

Satish Taware, senior police inspector of Jogeshwari police station said that in the incident, the rickshaw was damaged completely but the driver escaped with minor injuries.