MUMBAI: The state government on Saturday announced a joint drive by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police to crack down on drug use and peddling in the city’s public gardens, playgrounds and open spaces. Joint drive to tackle drug menace in Mumbai’s parks, open spaces

Replying to a calling attention motion by Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande in the legislative assembly, minister Shambhuraj Desai said security at gardens and grounds would be strengthened and surprise inspections would be conducted to curb the drug menace.

The announcement followed concerns raised by legislators from across party lines over the increasing presence of drug addicts and illegal activities in public spaces. Lande had flagged the issue and demanded strict action to free gardens and open spaces from drug addicts, alleging that morning walkers are forced to experience foul smell, and make their way through alcohol bottles and cigarette packets strewn around in parks.

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi and BJP legislator Manisha Chaudhary also highlighted similar complaints from their constituencies. They alleged that drug addicts were also using public toilets and parked vehicles, and in some cases operating close to police stations.

Azmi compared the gardens to “open bars” and said that even though some of these spaces are close to the police station they have become dens for drug peddling, and alcohol consumption. Chaudhary suggested that CCTV cameras in gardens be linked to local police station control rooms.

Desai said Mumbai has about 895 public gardens and grounds, including 604 in the eastern and western suburbs, where security guards are deployed in shifts. “We will have a joint drive of police and the municipal corporation in the city to curb this menace. The BMC, garden inspectors, assistant commissioners would be asked to take further steps and conduct surprise visits. We are also planning to deploy the security personnel from Maharashtra Ex-servicemen Corporation limited for the greater security at these public places,” he said.

Providing data on enforcement, Desai said that in 2025 and 2026 so far, 1,283 cases related to drug peddling and supply have been registered in Mumbai, with 1,627 persons booked. Additionally, 5,907 drug users were arrested in 7,091 cases of drug consumption.