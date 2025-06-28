Jungle safaris to be suspended from July 1 until further notice

NAGPUR: Jungle safaris in the core zones of Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR), Bor Tiger Reserve (BTR), Umred-Paoni-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary (UPKWS), and the renowned Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in the Vidarbha region will be suspended for tourists from July 1 until further notice. Maya, the tigress of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, has been popular with photographers as she is seen in many parts of the forest.

The annual closure is being enforced in accordance with the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), aimed at minimising human interference during the monsoon and the crucial breeding season for wildlife.

Dr Kishor Mankar, chief conservator of forests and field director of Pench Tiger Reserve, stated in a press release that the shutdown is essential to allow wild animals to move and behave naturally, particularly during breeding.

However, nature enthusiasts will still be able to explore buffer zones of the reserves, where safari access will continue on a restricted basis. Bookings for these safaris will be accepted offline only.

The Forest department has urged tourists to respect these seasonal restrictions and contribute to the conservation efforts during the monsoon.

In the case of Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR), the closure of jungle safaris will depend on the onset of monsoon rains. If rainfall occurs around July 1, the core zones will be closed.

Typically, all core forest areas remain shut from July 1 to October 30 every year. This season, the Forest department may consider opening select buffer areas to a limited number of tourists.

Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur is famous for guaranteed sightings of tigers and, hence, many tourists from inland and abroad prefer this destination. During the last financial year, over two lakh tourists visited Tadoba and enjoyed its jungle safari.

Routine safari operations in the tiger reserves are expected to resume from October 1.