Kalwa police arrest 65-year-old woman for kidnapping five-year-old boy
Kalwa police arrested a 65-year-old woman for allegedly kidnapping a five-year-old boy from Kalwa slum area on May 14 with the aim of selling him.
Police, who didn’t have any clue about the accused, rescued the boy within 48 hours of the incident.
On May 14, Aditya Prasad was playing with his friends at around 10pm outside his residence at Mafatlal slum area in Shantinagar, Kalwa. When the boy did not return till late, his mother, Babita Prasad, 30, looked for him in the neighbourhood and immediately reached the Kalwa police station to file a complaint.
Senior police inspector of Kalwa, M Awhad, said, “We immediately formed a team to look for the boy. We looked for him in all the lanes and bylanes, and also checked the CCTV footage in the area and other areas in Kalwa. We, however, could not locate the woman as she had not used any of the usual routes. So, our team talked to every rickshaw driver, shops and informants after which we came to know that someone had seen an elderly woman with the five-year-old boy.”
The woman used to live in the Shivaji Nagar area of Kalwa. “We got her number through some persons known to her and traced her location. The accused, Usha Salve, was nabbed from Ghodbunder area.
During interrogation, the woman initially refused to give any information but later accepted that she kidnapped the boy and kept him at her relatives place with the intention of selling him. After rescuing him, Kalwa police handed him over to his family.
-
Police hunt for man for attacking Dombivli jeweller with knife
The owner of Dombivli-based Manna Jewellers was attacked by an unknown man wearing a mask when Taraknath was in his shop on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred at the Agarkar Road where Manna Taraknath, 50, has his gold jewellery shop. He was in the shop on Tuesday afternoon when an unknown person wearing a full face mask and a black T-shirt and a pant, entered the shop with a knife.
-
Nerul police book 42-year-old man for raping 15-year-old daughter
Nerul police have booked a 42-year-old man living in Nerul for sexually assaulting his 15-year-old daughter on Tuesday morning. The accused fled after the incident and Nerul police have registered a case against him. The accused is a native of Jharkhand and has been working as a cook at a bungalow in Nerul Sector 21 for the last 25 years. He lived in the outhouse of the bungalow.
-
Commuters unhappy with 8.33am AC local train at Titwala, want general train restored instead
Following the conversion of a Titwala-CST general local train into an AC local train, the commuters taking the general local train at 8.33am from Titwala station are not pleased. They have demanded the normal local train to be reinstated rather than the AC train. A signature campaign was organised by Kalyan Karjat Kasara Railway Passengers Association on Wednesday with hundreds participating. Around 400 commuters registered their signatures in the campaign initiated by the association.
-
Create awareness about importance of booster shot: Yogi
Expressing satisfaction over progress of vaccination, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the people should be made aware about booster vaccination centres and the importance of booster doses. He said there was a need to step up the pace of vaccination for children. He said a large number of children in the 12 to 14 years age group were yet to be vaccinated. He said 214 cases have been treated during the period.
-
Stop eviction of villagers from Ludhiana’s Bhama Kalan, Scheduled Caste panel tells Punjab government
Taking strong notice against the Punjab government for issuing eviction orders against scheduled caste residents of Bhama Kalan village of Ludhiana district, who are living there since independence, National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Vijay Sampla issued a notice to the state government on Wednesday and asked them to submit a reply within 15 days. The NCSC also asked the Punjab government to immediately stop the eviction drive and maintain status quo.
