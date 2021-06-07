Kalyan gets shelter for transgenders

Urmila Kamble, 58, a transgender person from Ambernath, was in search of a shelter after her retirement as a sweeper at Ambernath Municipal Council (AMC). She used to live with her relatives and family members, but was not supported by them. The newly opened dedicated shelter home for members of the transgender community at Kalyan’s Dawrli Naka came as a relief to her.

The shelter home named Garima Greh is the first one for transgender persons in Maharashtra, of the three sanctioned so far. The shelter has been set up by the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD).

“My family members neglected me after the retirement. I used to stay with them but somehow I wanted to leave and be independent. I retired four years ago, and since then it was a struggle on a daily basis. The shelter home comes as a major blessing to me. Now I don’t have to worry about being asked to move out,” said Kamble, who now has a steady roof over her head.

“We had been planning to open a shelter home for transgender persons since the last four-five years. A year ago, a proposal was made for the same to NISD, and now the shelter home is ready and we are running it,” said Neeta Kene, 43, president of NGO Kinnar Asmita.

The shelter home presently has 25 residents who came from different cities like Nashik, Ambernath as well as states such as Uttar Pradesh.

“There are several transgender who end up either begging or doing sex work. They do it due to the situations they face. We are trying to find out such people and bring them to the shelter,” added Kene.

The shelter home will have learning activities for residents such as candle making, baking, beautician course, paper bag making. The products will then be promoted it in the market for sale.

“This is just a start. More such shelter homes should come up in different cities so that not a single transgender is left out. They should get equal opportunity to learn and earn. We want more transgender persons to come and take shelter here,” said Tamanna Kene, 32, a resident of the shelter home.

NGO Vanya Foundation has decided to provide computers to the shelter home and start a training programme for the residents.

“The shelter home was their dream. Now that it is available, we have decided to make sure each resident from it and also create job opportunities for themselves,” said Rekha Thakur, secretary of the foundation.

An official from NISD, who did not wish to be named, said, “A total of three shelter homes have been sanctioned, of which the one in Kalyan is inaugurated. Another one in Raigad is yet to be built as the finalisation of location is underway. It was delayed due to the lockdown. And the one in Goregaon is ready and is expected to be opened soon.”