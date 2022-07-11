‘Kalyan railway station skywalk is no less than a waterlogged street’
Commuters at Kalyan railway station are having a nightmare during the monsoon as most stretches of the skywalks, foot over bridges (FOBs) and platforms are waterlogged due to leaking roofs. The commuters also complained of slippery floors, leading to them falling on the stairs or platforms.
“The skywalk is no less than a waterlogged street. Some of the tiles are also missing due to which one might fall while stepping in the water and losing balance,” said Amey Dubey, 39, a commuter.
Commuters also claimed that this was the first time most places at Kalyan station have leaking roofs.
“This year has been the worst with water entering the FOB. Even if I want to wait for the rain to stop or for the next train, there is no point because the station and its FOBs are no longer rain-proof,” said Sangeeta Patil, 40, another commuter.
The roofs above the platforms are also not maintained and are leaking. As a result, the platforms have become slippery, claimed the commuters.
“While boarding or alighting from a train, we are in a hurry. The slippery platforms are very risky and lead to falls or accidents, especially for the senior citizens. There is a need to fix the roofs at the earliest,” said Pooja Mahadev, 30, another commuter.
An officer from Kalyan railway station said, “We are personally visiting the spots where the roofs are leaking and taking a note of it. Repair work will be carried out accordingly. We have already started the work. Within a week, you will see the change.”
Haryana: Speeding SUV claims cop’s life in Karnal
A 42-year-old policeman was killed when a speeding SUV hit a resident of Police Lines in Kurukshetra, Tej Narayan, who was posted at Madhuban police academy's bike on the National Highway 44 near Taraori on Monday. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Police Lines in Kurukshetra, Tej Narayan, who was posted at Madhuban police academy. Police said that on Monday morning, Tej Narayan was heading towards Madhuban on his motorcycle. When he reached near Taraori, the SUV hit his bike, leaving him dead on the spot.
Haryana STF arrests 5 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang
In a major crackdown, the special task force of Haryana Police has arrested five members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh, officials said on Monday. A number of stolen luxury cars were also recovered from them. Those arrested are Chiraag, younger brother of Tinu Bhiwani who has been nabbed in the Moose Wala murder case; Manoj Bakkarwala; Prakash Barmer of Rajasthan's Barmer; Amit of Haryana's Pinjore and Sanjay of Punjab's Zirakpur.
Indian Eagle Owl rescued from school premises in Thane
An Indian Eagle Owl was rescued from a school in Thane on Monday morning amidst heavy downpour. The owl was drenched in rain and was weak. It was also harassed by crows. It was rescued from Thirani School in Vartak Nagar by Wildlife Welfare Association, an NGO. A resident of Vartak Nagar, Balkrishna Kolekar, spotted the owl and reached out to WWA. He informed them about the bird stuck in the school premises.
UP woman gives poison to 4 children, attempts to die by suicide
A woman administered poison to her four children before attempting to die by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur on Monday, police said. The neighbours rushed them to the district hospital after finding the children in an unconscious state on the verandah. The woman's husband had an argument with his brother over property after which she first gave poison to her four children aged between 7 and 11 years. She also consumed poison.
Now, OPD services in two shifts at Lucknow’s SGPGI
Lkoreportersdesk@htlive.com LUCKNOW Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has started two shifts for OPD services in a day. Patients who get themselves registered between 7am and 9am are seen between 10am and 1pm. Those registered between 9.30am and 12.30pm would be allowed entry into the OPD after 2pm and would be seen till 5pm. “After implementation of online payment software, long queues at PGI counters would be reduced,” said officials.
