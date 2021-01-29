IND USA
The Kalyan station road, which is congested throughout the day, will undergo a transformation under SATIS in the next three years.
Kalyan station premises to get a new look in 3 years under SATIS

If all goes as per plans for the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the Kalyan station premises will wear a decongested look with better traffic management, parking facilities and flyovers in the next three years
By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:08 PM IST

If all goes as per plans for the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the Kalyan station premises will wear a decongested look with better traffic management, parking facilities and flyovers in the next three years.

The Smart City Kalyan Dombivli Corporation Limited (SKDCL), which is planning the project, is now on the verge of planning its design and will soon initiate the ground work.

The foundation stone of the Kalyan Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme (SATIS) was laid down by the Maharashtra state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.

Tarun Juneja, executive engineer, SKDCL, said, “We will first develop a parking facility behind the state transport depot and also design a modernised depot by replacing the existing one. For this, we will require the approval of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). We have got approval to cover the nullah behind the ST depot, where a parking lot will be set up. We have got the nod to do so from IIT Bombay and the work of covering the nullah will be initiated soon.”

The KDMC was included in the smart city mission in 2016. Out of the several other projects planned under the smart city mission, the Kalyan station area development is one such.

Considering the population growth in the Kalyan-Dombivli, which has crossed 15 lakh, the SKDCL has planned SATIS for both Kalyan and Dombivli stations. The Kalyan railway station has around 4 lakh commuters travelling to Mumbai and other cities daily. This leads to major congestion outside the station.

As per the KDMC, the project once implemented will ease congestion for the next 25-30 years.

“SATIS includes revamping the old ST depot, improving traffic management with separate flyovers for buses and small vehicles, designated parking lots and hawking zones and auto rickshaw stands. This will completely change the look of the station and ease congestion for another 30 years,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, commissioner, KDMC.

The SKDCL has appointed three consultants for the work of the SATIS, the estimated cost of which is 498Cr.

“The station area congestion has been a nightmare for most of the commuters as they get stuck in the traffic every day. This project should be implemented on a fast track mode and not stalled for years like several other projects,” said Smita Poojari, 38, a commuter who boards a local train from Kalyan to her work place in Mumbai daily.

