KDMC deep cleans 43 temples in Kalyan

Kalyan: Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation began a drive of “Swachch Trith Abhiyan” to deep clean the 43 temples across Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation belt ahead of the Ayodhya celebrations, said a civic official from KDMC. HT Image

KDMC Commissioner Indurani Jakhar held a meeting with senior officials to keep premises of all temples in the region clean. The meeting was attended by Atul Patil Deputy Municipal Commissiner and chief from Solid Waste Management of KDMC, and ward officers and santitation department officials from ten wards. Out of 43 temples, 22 temple premises have been deep cleaned.

Patil, said,”We have formed a team of 40 beat inspectors and 50 workers of sanitation department in ten wards across the KDMC belt to keep clean the roads, and internal parts of the temple premises. We have set up two RRRs (Reduce reuse and recycling) to handle the waste . We appealed to citizens to make an awareness regarding the ban on plastics and keeping clean areas.”