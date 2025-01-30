THANE: Twenty-two jeans factories in Chinchpada, Kalyan East, had to shut down on Wednesday following a demolition drive by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in collaboration with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). The crackdown followed complaints from residents to the local MLA and MPCB authorities about pollution from the factories contaminating their land and water sources. KDMC demolishes 22 illegal jeans factories in Kalyan

Fifteen years ago, a court had ordered the removal of jeans factories from Ulhasnagar and nearby areas due to rising complaints about air and water pollution. However, after demolition of the factories, the owners illegally rebuilt them, covering the structures with tarpaulin and gunny bags to avoid detection. Locals revealed that landowners in Kalyan East keep renting out spaces to jeans factory owners.

Environmental activist Shashikant Dyma, who has been working to protect rivers from chemical pollution, said, “These factories carry out dyeing and washing processes, earning in lakhs and crores. However, they discharge untreated chemical wastewater directly into rivers, streams, and agricultural land, polluting water sources, harming farmers, and exposing residents to foul odours. Despite this, municipal corporations have turned a blind eye to the growing number of unauthorised jeans washing units for years.”

Kamlesh Gavli, a resident of Chinchpada, said, “These illegal factories operate with the support of local politicians who collect hafta (protection money). We informed MPCB officials who issued a notice, but the factories continued their operations. The foul smell and contaminated groundwater have become a serious problem for us. The water has changed colour and has a strong, unpleasant odour.”

Wednesday’s action was taken after residents of Chinchpada complained to MLA Sulbha Gaikwad about the noise and air pollution caused by these factories. In response, Gaikwad alerted officials from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), who then instructed KDMC to take action.

MPCB Kalyan head, Rajendra Rajput, said, “We inspected the area and issued closure notices to these factories a year ago. At the same time, we informed the municipal corporation and MSEDCL to cut their power supply. Although MSEDCL did cut the power, they had to restore it after local goons threatened them. The municipal corporation should have taken immediate action against these factories as soon as they were built, as it falls under their authority. After following up with KDMC for a year, they finally initiated action on Wednesday.”

Following orders from municipal commissioner, Dr. Indurani Jakhad, assistant commissioner Bharat Pawar and his team reached Chinchpada in the afternoon with police security. Using JCB machines, they demolished 22 jeans factories and their equipment. Some local leaders attempted to intervene, but Pawar convinced them to step aside, and the demolition continued.

“Residents of Chinchpada have suffered due to pollution from these jeans factories. MLA Sulbha Gaikwad had raised complaints with the administration. Following orders from the Pollution Control Board and Commissioner Dr. Indurani Jakhad, we demolished 22 illegal jeans factories. If they are rebuilt, criminal action will be taken against the owners,” said Bharat Pawar, assistant Commissioner, I Ward.