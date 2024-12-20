Menu Explore
K-East ward officer arrested over bribery charges

ByVinay Dalvi
Dec 20, 2024 07:46 AM IST

The bureau had arrested two private persons in August this year for accepting ₹75 lakh on behalf of Tari as the first instalment of the bribe

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) K-East ward officer, Mandar Ashok Tari, was on Thursday arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding 2 crore as bribe for stalling action against illegal construction in JB Nagar in Andheri East. The bureau had arrested two private persons in August this year for accepting 75 lakh on behalf of Tari as the first instalment of the bribe.

K-East ward officer arrested over bribery charges
K-East ward officer arrested over bribery charges

According to the police, the complainant owns a ground-plus-two storeyed building in Shahid Bhagat Singh Colony in JB Nagar. On July 31, he submitted a written complaint to the ACB claiming Tari was demanding a 2-crore bribe for not demolishing the building’s second floor and a shed on the terrace which had been added illegally as well as two flats which had been illegally altered.

While the complaint was verified on August 6, Tari asked the complainant for the first instalment of the bribe, which was fixed at 75 lakh, said a police officer.

“The money was supposed to be collected by two people – real estate agent Mohammad Shehzada Mohammad Yasin Shah, 33, and civic contractor Pratik Vijay Pise, 35. We laid a trap and nabbed them when they came to collect the money on behalf of Tari,” the officer said.

The accused were booked under section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration) and 7-A (taking undue advantage to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by exercise of personal influence) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Tari will be produced in court on Friday, the officer added.

