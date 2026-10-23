KEM Hospital chemist contract renewal faces dispute
The proposal tabled at the Improvements committee on Thursday seeks to renew the contract of Parel Chemist from August 20, 2026, to August 19, 2031. Two corporators, Congress leader Ashraf Azmi and Meher Mohsin Haider have urged the BMC to invite fresh bids
MUMBAI: A proposal to extend the contract of a medical store at KEM Hospital in Parel for another five years without inviting fresh tenders has come under scrutiny in the BMC. Opposition corporators have alleged that the arrangement increases the financial burden on poor patients due to poor discounts on medicines.
The proposal tabled at the Improvements committee on Thursday seeks to renew the contract of Parel Chemist from August 20, 2026, to August 19, 2031. Two corporators, Congress leader Ashraf Azmi and Meher Mohsin Haider have urged the BMC to invite fresh bids.
In a letter to the civic administration, Azmi alleged that patients pay more due to inadequate discounts on medicines. Both corporators allege that the discount offered by this chemist is 12.5% on the MRP, while at other major hospitals, including AIIMS, vendors must offer discounts of at least 30%, said Azmi.
He also questioned the hospital’s practice of procuring medicines from the on-campus pharmacy rather than selecting suppliers through competitive processes based on prices and discounts. He alleged that delays in finalising the list of medicines available free to patients further increase their dependence on the store. Of approximately 2,500 medicines intended to be covered under free-medicine schedules, only around 800 had been finalised, he said.
He has sought an inquiry into whether hospital authorities directed departments to purchase medicines from the on-campus pharmacy even though this was against regulations.
Haider questioned the legal basis for the proposed renewal. In her representation, she said Clause 25(iii) of the existing contract allows an extension to be considered subject to satisfactory performance but does not give the contractor an automatic right to another term.
Haider has sought an independent audit of discounts provided between 2021 and 2026, a comparative market study and an independent valuation of the premises to determine whether the proposed terms maximise public benefit.
The proposal was not taken up at the improvements committee meeting and will come up for discussion again next month.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLinah Baliga
Leena Raghunath Baliga (byline: Linah Baliga) is Associate Editor with nearly two decades of experience in journalism,and has earlier worked with TOI, DNA and Mumbai Mirror specialising in civic affairs, urban governance and political reporting. Based in Mumbai, she has looked into the functioning of civic administration, public policy and governance, with a particular focus on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), urban infrastructure, housing, redevelopment and city planning. Over the years, she has consistently reported on issues that directly impact citizens, including municipal administration, public health, BEST, environmental concerns, major infrastructure projects and state government policies affecting urban development. Her reporting combines on-ground reporting, making complex civic and governance issues accessible to readers while ensuring accountability in civic administration. She has extensively covered political developments that shape urban policy. Her work has also focused on redevelopment policies, affordable housing and the implementation of major infrastructure projects across Mumbai.She continues to chronicle the evolving and changing landscape of Asia's richest municipal corporation. When she isn't chasing stories or poring over civic documents, she enjoys dabbling in art and unwinding with music. An avid rock 'n' roll enthusiast, she has an anachronistic taste in music, with a playlist that happily skips across decades, filled with timeless classics.Read More
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