Cabinet green-lights 300-tonne wet waste-to-gas plant in Mohali

The Punjab cabinet has approved the award of the proposed wet waste-based compressed biogas (CBG) project for the Mohali cluster to HPCL Renewable and Green Energy Limited (HPRGE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, on a nomination basis. To be established at Samgauli village in Dera Bassi, the plant is expected to provide a long-term solution to the region’s growing waste disposal crisis. The facility is vital for Mohali, which generates roughly 100 tonnes of waste daily, including 40 tonnes of wet waste. (HT File)

The project envisages processing around 300 tonnes of segregated wet waste daily to produce compressed biogas as a cleaner fuel, alongside organic manure. According to the proposal cleared by the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) House, the facility will handle wet waste generated by nine urban local bodies—Mohali, Zirakpur, Kharar, Nayagaon, Dera Bassi, Kurali, Lalru, Banur, and Gharuan—while also receiving 15 to 20 tonnes of cattle dung every day.

The Mohali municipal corporation will act as a key stakeholder, while HPRGE will be responsible for establishing the facility. The MC had earlier proposed allocating 15 to 20 acres out of its 39-acre land parcel at Samgauli on a long-term arrangement. The company sought support from the civic body and the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for land arrangements, road connectivity, statutory clearances, and an assured supply of segregated wet waste, alongside land lease and waste supply agreements.

Pending for over a decade due to earlier failed attempts to attract suitable bidders, the project received approval from the MC House in August to allot land to HPRGE. The site has previously faced infrastructure hurdles, notably the requirement for an approach road for garbage-carrying vehicles.

The facility is vital for Mohali, which generates roughly 100 tonnes of waste daily, including 40 tonnes of wet waste—further strained by the closure of the Phase 8-B dumping ground and operational challenges at existing processing centres.

Once operational, it is expected to curb wet waste volume, reduce landfill dependence, and convert biodegradable refuse into eco-friendly fuel and manure. However, its success depends on consistent waste segregation, reliable transport, and timely completion of the supporting infrastructure.

The municipal corporation has earmarked ₹6 crore for setting up a solid waste processing plant at Samgauli as part of its ₹21-crore waste management overhaul. These funds will be utilised to construct sheds and boundary walls for garbage segregation and processing, offering an alternative following the closure of the Phase 8-B site.