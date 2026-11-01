Wildbuzz: Encounter with a camera

The cellphone is the most insidious of intrusions, its distractive apps in no mean measure the cause of dystopian social relations. Its annoying, insistent buzz can be likened to a housefly whose destiny it is to never be swatted! The gentry born in the decades following Independence thanks the high heavens that for some decades it was spared the advent of this technological Frankenstein. But DIG, Ludhiana range, Sandeep Goel, a bird-loving cop who grew up in the princely state of Faridkot surrounded by peacocks, parakeets and sparrows among rambling red, royal buildings, nurtures a wistful variation. Brown-headed gull at Pangong Tso, Ladakh. (HARMEET SINGH HUNDAL)

“I wish we had handy cellphones in those days because I could have taken so many bird photos and captured such beautiful memories for posterity. How close we were to nature then, feeding bajra to the peacocks from our hands and rearing chicks that had fallen out of nests with food and water fed with ear droppers. Sparrows nested peacefully in our Faridkot house.

But now, when we have cellphones galore, everywhere I see trees being cut from grand old houses and sparrows evicted by modern construction. Only fading memories remain of a grand, bygone era that once brimmed with trees and birds,” Goel told this writer.

Goel is an uncommon species himself – a cop with a passion for shooting with a lens. There are a handful of Punjab Police officers like him. Howsoever few they may be, it is a welcome change from the era that lasted till the 1980s when a section of the Punjab Police earned notoriety by indulgence in mass poaching, especially of partridges (francolins). As many as 1,500 partridges would be netted and served at feasts hosted by senior officers to celebrate children’s weddings. Even now, there are whispers of poaching lobbies enjoying discreet patronage from a section of district police hierarchies.