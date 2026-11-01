Asian Champions Trophy: Mohali ready for hockey extravaganza

With around 13,000 spectators expected to fill the stands, Mohali is gearing up for two days of high-voltage international hockey as the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2026 enters its knockout stage on November 4 and 5. Although the Mohali stadium has hosted domestic competitions, including the Hockey India League, and local exhibition matches, it is yet to host a major international championship. (HT File)

Free entry, live music, cultural performances and a specially curated showcase of Punjab’s heritage will add to the excitement at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Phase 9, which will host its first international matches.

The semi-finals and classification matches will be played on November 4, followed by the bronze-medal encounter and the final on November 5. The first semi-final is scheduled for 4.30 pm and the second for 7 pm. On November 5, the bronze-medal match will begin at 4.30 pm, with the gold-medal final scheduled for 7 pm.

Mayor Sarabjit Singh Samana announced that entry to all matches would be free. Spectators can register for digital entry passes through www.ticketgenie.in or by scanning the official QR code and selecting their preferred matches.

Last-minute arrangements underway

The Punjab government and sports authorities are putting the finishing touches to the arrangements. Sports secretary Varun Roojam, accompanied by Hockey Punjab president and Hockey India vice-president Nitin Kohli, mayor and senior administrative officers, reviewed preparations at the stadium. Infrastructure, spectator facilities, security, traffic management, technical requirements and other logistical arrangements were assessed to ensure a smooth experience.

Deputy commissioner Komal Mittal said Mohali was poised to offer an unforgettable experience, combining world-class hockey with cultural performances and traditional Punjabi hospitality. She urged sports lovers and families to turn up in large numbers and be part of the celebrations.

Kohli said the knockout matches would provide an opportunity to witness top-class international hockey while celebrating Punjab’s passion for the sport.

India set to take on Malaysia

The tournament has already witnessed some emphatic performances from India, which has beaten Bangladesh, China and Japan and is scheduled to take on Malaysia on Sunday.

Excitement builds

For young hockey enthusiasts, the prospect of watching international players in action has added to the excitement. Twelve-year-old Simranjeet, an ardent hockey fan, is particularly looking forward to cheering for India captain Harmanpreet Singh.

“I am extremely excited about the ACT semi-finals and final in Mohali. I love watching hockey, and I am especially a big fan of India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh. He is an amazing player and an inspiration. I cannot wait to watch the matches live and cheer for India,” she said.

Manjot Singh, an aspiring hockey player, said watching India play at the tournament’s opening ceremony in Jalandhar had further motivated him. “I am very excited about the semi-finals and final in Mohali. I also attended the opening ceremony of the Asian Champions Trophy in Jalandhar and got to watch India beat Bangladesh 13-0. It was an incredible experience to see the Indian team play with such confidence and attacking intent. Watching international players perform at this level motivates me to work harder and improve my own game,” he said.

Although the Mohali stadium has hosted domestic competitions, including the Hockey India League, and local exhibition matches, it is yet to host a major international championship.