KEM Hospital to provide round-the-clock cardiac care soon

Mumbai: King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Parel, will soon start a 24-hour facility to help cardiac arrest victims during what is known as the golden hour. The patients will be provided angioplasty at the earliest.

The KEM Hospital will become the first public hospital in the city to provide this service. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is currently awaiting approval from the state government to convert the existing cath lab into this round-the-clock facility.

Considering the high prevalence of heart attacks, especially among the younger people, the central government has launched the segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) programme, recently. As part of this, a project was launched by the state government in September.

“The only way to save lives is to treat the patient during the golden hour, which is within six hours of the person experiencing heart pain,” said Sanjeev Kumar, additional municipal commissioner.

He also said that the centre at the hospital will operate in such a way that the people can share their electrocardiogram (ECG) reports with the doctors through WhatsApp. Once the doctors are sure that the patient in question needs the angioplasty, they will help them to be transported to the centre.

Dr Sangeeta Ravat said, “The initiative will provide an expensive service to those who cannot afford it.

Primary Angioplasty in Myocardial Infarction (PAMI) helps in saving lives as well as in preventing further damage to the heart muscle, said Dr Ravat.