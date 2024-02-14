Key accused in Thane MNS leader Jamil Shaikh’s murder from UP

Thane HT Image

After nearly two year hunt for the key accused, the Thane crime branch on Tuesday detained Osama Shaikh from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the November 2020 murder of MNS leader Jamil Shaikh in Rabodi, Thane.

An official from crime branch unit said that Osama was brought to Thane from Bhopa village in Muzaffarpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Police sources said Osama was hiding in a mosque in the district for several months. After the murder, Osama had been hiding in Jaipur, Kashmir, Lucknow , Delhi and Muzaffarpur in Uttar Pradesh. He belonged to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The police had kept a close vigil on Osama’s movements for the last many months.

Two bike borne assailants had opened fire on Jamil Shaikh 49, in broad daylight, killing him in Rabodi in November 2020. Jamil had contested for Thane civic election twice on MNS ticket from Rabodi and was an active party worker. The biker riders were wearing helmet and hence could not be identified initially, but after analysing all CCTV footage and technical intelligence, the police had zoomed on Irfan Sonu Shaikh and Shahid Shaikh as the shooters. Both have been arrested earlier. The police investigations had shown that it was a contract killing executed by Osama. The motive has not been established yet.