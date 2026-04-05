Mumbai, Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Sunday responded to the CDR leak issue in the Ashok Kharat case by claiming a feeling was getting traction among people that political hurdles were being created for "a person from a common household", a reference to Deputy Chief Minister and his party leader Eknath Shinde. Kharat CDR leak: 'Shinde being targeted' feeling getting traction among people, says minister Samant

Activist Anjali Damania on Friday alleged that at least 17 calls were exchanged between Shinde and arrested self-styled godman Ashok Kharat during an unspecified period in the past. Damania claimed she received Kharat's CDR on WhatsApp from an unknown number.

"It is wrong to create such political hurdles for a person from a common household. This feeling will get traction in the minds of people," Samant said in response to a question related to the alleged calls between Shinde and Kharat.

Samant, who met NCP president Sharad Pawar here, said even his party could have a feeling that its leaders are being targeted.

Samant asserted that such allegations will not impact Shinde's work or leadership.

"People's affection for Shinde will only increase," he said while emphasising that the Shiv Sena's stand is the entire episode involving the CDR should be probed thoroughly instead of taking names of specific persons.

Shinde is the third number leader of NDA and is seen as the voice of the common man, he added.

Speaking in Nashik on Sunday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the leak of call data records will be probed and strict action would be taken.

"No one has the right to access call data records , only authorised agencies may do so. How this data was leaked and by whom will be investigated by the state government," Fadnavis said.

He also said mere allegations are not sufficient in sensitive cases, adding that action will be taken on the basis of solid evidence.

Kharat was arrested on March 18 for allegedly raping a woman for three years, with a subsequent probe uncovering a host of crimes, including sexual assault and financial irregularities linked to land and other properties.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.