Kharghar police hunt man for cheating lawyer of ₹34L
Kharghar police are on the lookout for an accused, a former private bank employee, for cheating several people.
In the case registered with Kharghar police, the complainant, Deepak Gaikwad, a lawyer by profession, was cheated of ₹34 lakh. According to the complaint filed by Gaikwad, the accused identified as Ramakant Parida had promised him to give good returns if he invested ₹34 lakh.
“He said that he would purchase flats attached by the bank and then resale it. He had promised to give ₹39 lakh back and I agreed to invest,” Gaikwad said.
In October 2020, the complainant paid the money to the accused. “In April 2021, I asked for my money back but he started giving me vague answers. After I started to find more about him, I learnt that he has two PAN cards in two different names,” Gaikwad added.
“The complainant has alleged that the accused has cheated more people and we are verifying that. We are also verifying his PAN card details. The accused has not yet been arrested,” Sandeepan Shinde, senior police inspector from Kharghar police station, said.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
