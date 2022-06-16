Kharghar police hunt man for cheating lawyer of 34L

Kharghar police are on the lookout for an accused, a former private bank employee, for cheating several people.

In the case registered with Kharghar police, the complainant, Deepak Gaikwad, a lawyer by profession, was cheated of ₹34 lakh. According to the complaint filed by Gaikwad, the accused identified as Ramakant Parida had promised him to give good returns if he invested ₹34 lakh.

“He said that he would purchase flats attached by the bank and then resale it. He had promised to give ₹39 lakh back and I agreed to invest,” Gaikwad said.

In October 2020, the complainant paid the money to the accused. “In April 2021, I asked for my money back but he started giving me vague answers. After I started to find more about him, I learnt that he has two PAN cards in two different names,” Gaikwad added.

“The complainant has alleged that the accused has cheated more people and we are verifying that. We are also verifying his PAN card details. The accused has not yet been arrested,” Sandeepan Shinde, senior police inspector from Kharghar police station, said.