NAVI MUMBAI: The brutal daylight murder of Shiv Sena party worker Mangesh Sadashiv Kalokhe last month was a pre-planned contract killing worth ₹20 lakh, driven by personal and political rivalry, the Raigad police said on Saturday. Khopoli murder was ₹20L contract killing, say police

Twelve people, including two women, have been arrested so far in the case, officers said. The police are still searching for one more suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed. “Efforts are on to secure the custody of another suspect,” said Raigad superintendent of police Anchal Dalal.

Kalokhe, a resident of Saibaba Nagar in Khopoli, was hacked to death on December 26 near the Jaya Bar junction in the Vihari area, shortly after dropping his daughters off at school.

According to the police, Kalokhe was returning home around 7 am when a group of assailants chased him, forced him to the ground and attacked him with swords, sickles and an axe, killing him on the spot. The daylight murder triggered public outrage in Khopoli, prompting the police to treat the case as socially and politically sensitive.

According to senior police officers, the investigation has revealed that Ravindra Parshuram Devkar, identified as the main conspirator, had arranged Kalokhe’s murder due to longstanding personal and political enmity. Devkar allegedly paid ₹20 lakh for the killing.

Police said the deal was facilitated through Isha Papa Sheikh, 46, who allegedly acted as an intermediary and connected Devkar with contract killers Adil Mukhtyar Sheikh and Khalid Khalil Qureshi, among others.

“Five attackers kept surveillance on the victim before carrying out the fatal assault,” said assistant police inspector Sujit Gadade, adding that the execution was planned in advance and carried out with precision.

Eight police teams were formed to investigate the case. Within 24 hours, the police arrested 10 accused and detained a juvenile. Two more accused linked to the conspiracy were arrested later, taking the total number of arrests to 12. All the arrested accused are currently in police custody.

Police said the investigation involved examining forensic evidence, technical data, eyewitness accounts, and material evidence. “Police have successfully exposed the conspiracy behind this serious and sensitive crime, and arrested those directly involved in the murder, those who planned it, and those who assisted the main accused after the crime. All arrested accused are currently in police custody remand till January 9,” said Dalal.