Kirit Somaiya, son skip police summons, move court for pre-arrest bail
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil have skipped the summons issued to them by the Trombay police station where a cheating case has been registered against them for allegedly misappropriating an amount of over ₹57 crore collected through crowd funding to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped.
Apprehending arrest in the case, the father-son duo has moved the Mumbai sessions court for anticipatory bail and their plea is slated to come up for hearing on Monday, April 11. Their lawyer, advocate Hrishikesh Mundargi said they are seeking pre-arrest bail primarily contending that the allegations levelled against the BJP leader and his son were frivolous and baseless.
Amid a war of words between former allies Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the crowd-funding drive to save INS Vikrant, the Trombay Police on Wednesday night registered an FIR against Somaiya and Neil for allegedly siphoning off over ₹57 crore that was collected through the campaign to save the country’s first aircraft carrier from being scrapped and convert the decommissioned vessel into a museum.
“The case has been registered under section 420 (cheating and dishonesty including delivery of property) and section 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and section 34 (common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code,” an officer of the Trombay police station said.
The officer added that the BJP’s former MP from Mumbai North-East collected the donation but did not deposit it with the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan.
Somaiya has denied the allegations and said that he was ready to face any action. “No scam has taken place, not even worth a rupee in Vikrant fund collection. I have not done anything wrong. Raut (Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut) has been levelling allegations, but has not given proof to substantiate them. I am ready to face the investigation,” he had said while speaking to the media on Thursday.
Protest at NCP chief’s residence: Ajit Pawar points to intelligence failure, Raut blames BJP
Mumbai: A day after MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) workers staged a protest outside Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence, Silver Oak, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday pointed to the failure of police intelligence, saying even the media knew about it. Around 70 MSRTC employees held a sit-in at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Saturday morning after they were asked by police to vacate Azad Maidan.
The great train robbery and recovery
The Government Railway Police called to tell Sunil Rajendra Tiwari (35) that his Samsung J7 phone, which was stolen from him in a local train in 2018 during his commute to work, had been located. Tiwari's relief is due to the special drive launched by the GRP six months ago to locate stolen and missing phones of commuters of local suburban trains. By comparison, 968 mobile phones were recovered between October 2019 and March 2020.
Pune district reports 40 new Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths
PUNE Pune district reported 40 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 235 are currently active cases. Pune city reported 23 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,093 and the death toll stood at 9,708 as no more deaths were reported.
Maharashtra: No significant rise in Covid-19 cases week after lifting of curbs
Mumbai: A week after the state government eased all Covid-19 curbs, there was no significant rise in cases. On Saturday, Maharashtra logged 132 new cases and six deaths. A 67-year-old Mumbai resident with a travel history to Vadodara tested positive for the XE variant, as confirmed by the National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi. He has been fully vaccinated with Covishield. Mumbai reported 55 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths on Saturday.
Uttar Pradesh government allows private schools to hike fees
Private schools across Uttar Pradesh will now be able to increase the fees for the new academic session 2022-23. In an order issued here, the state government eased the restrictions it had earlier imposed on schools to prevent an increase in fees for the third successive year on January 7. The order issued by additional chief secretary (secondary education) Aradhna Shukla said private schools can increase their fees from the academic session 2022-23.
