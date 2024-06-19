Kolhapur farmers unite under Cong, demand scrapping of Nagpur-Goa highway

Mumbai: After the ruling Mahayuti coalition faced the brunt of farmers’ anger during the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, the state government’s efforts to acquire land for the ambitious Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway has sparked a row in Kolhapur district. On Tuesday, thousands of farmers from the district who were served land acquisition notices participated in a protest march to the collector’s office, demanding cancellation of the project by July 12, and warning that protests would intensify if the government failed to pay heed to their demands. Though the march was conducted under the banner of ‘Shaktipeeth Mahamarg Virodhi Samiti’, it was led from the forefront by the newly elected Congress MP Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Congress leader and legislative council member Satej Patil. Former parliamentarian Raju Shetti and other political leaders also participated in the rally

The 802-km long Shaktipeeth Expressway was announced by Devendra Fadnavis in March 2023, when he was the finance minister. Estimated to cost ₹83,600 crore, the highway will connect various shrines in the state and traverse 11 districts in Vidarbha, Marathwada and western Maharashtra to reach Goa.

Shahu Maharaj said the project was announced unilaterally and was not in the interest of farmers and the common people. “There are too many roads to reach Goa from Nagpur and neither people nor farmers demanded a new expressway. Still, the government is imposing the project, which will rob farmers of agricultural land,” said Shahu Maharaj, adding that they would oppose the project till it was cancelled.

MLC Satej Patil said farmers in Kolhapur were against the proposed expressway and the state government was imposing this project solely for the benefit of contractors. “Considering the opposition from people and farmers, the government should cancel the project by July 12. Otherwise, the people of Kolhapur will intensify the protests,” said Patil.

Former MP Raju Shetti too questioned the need for the project and alleged that ruling party leaders were eyeing benefits from contractors. “I stand with farmers against the proposed expressway,” said Shetti. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vijay Devane too spoke against the project and warned NCP minister Hasan Mushrif of political consequences in the assembly elections if the government did not address people’s demands.

The proposed highway was a bone of contention during the Lok Sabha election as well. After Shahu Maharaj emerged as the winner, farmers from various tehsils in Kolhapur declared their opposition to giving up land for the project. Consequently, several ruling coalition functionaries such as BJP leader Samarjeet Ghatge, minister Hasan Mushriff, and former Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Mandalik have opposed the project in the past few days, hoping to assuage farmers ahead of assembly elections in the state.