Navi Mumbai civic chief Abhijit Bangar has started ward-wise review of work being undertaken for Swachh Survekshan 2021. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
Navi Mumbai civic chief Abhijit Bangar has started ward-wise review of work being undertaken for Swachh Survekshan 2021. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Koparkhairane is first ward in Navi Mumbai to be garbage bin-free

Koparkhairane has now become the first civic ward in Navi Mumbai to be free of any public garbage bin
By G Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:13 AM IST

Koparkhairane has now become the first civic ward in Navi Mumbai to be free of any public garbage bin. NMMC is aiming at making Navi Mumbai a garbage bin-free city in its attempt to rank atop in the country in Swachh Survekshan 2021.

Navi Mumbai civic chief Abhijit Bangar has started ward-wise review of work being undertaken for Swachh Survekshan 2021.

Bangar said, “There is no garbage bin at any public place in Koparkhairane anymore. It is an important milestone in making our city garbage bin-free. However, we need to ensure that the residents do not throw any garbage in the areas from which the bins have been removed or where beautification has been undertaken. I have issued strict instructions to our officials on the issue.”

He added that instructions have been given to other wards to follow Koparkhairane’s example.

Bangar said, “Steps are taken to ensure segregation of dry and wet garbage at the household level itself. Just as it is being done in housing societies, the segregation should happen in slums and gaothan areas as well. Garbage collection vans will make regular trips and ensure the mandatory segregation and collection of garbage. Local residents are being informed about the timings while red colour garbage boxes have been placed in gaothans and slums for garbage collection.”

NMMC has asked the residents to make use of a compost basket for scientific disposal of garbage. The natural fertilizer can be used in flower pots in the house.

Bangar added, “I have asked my officials to ensure that housing societies generating over 50kg of garbage have a composting project within their premises. It is very important that the residents actively participate in the cleanliness drive. It will ensure Navi Mumbai gets the first rank in Swachh Survey 2021.”

Nana Patole at a protest held by Maratha community, at Azad Maidan on Friday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Nana Patole at a protest held by Maratha community, at Azad Maidan on Friday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
mumbai news

Disquiet in Maha ruling coalition over Patole’s resignation as House speaker

By Swapnil Rawal, Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:25 AM IST
  • Echoing Pawar’s opinion, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “Like Sharad Pawar saheb said, there will be discussion on the [Speaker post] again.”
Sharad Pawar
Sharad Pawar
mumbai news

Sharad Pawar advises Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution

By Faisal Malik and Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:23 AM IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar advised Bharat Ratna awardee and former international cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to be cautious, while commenting on issues outside his field
Mumbai’s eateries, bars can remain open till 1am
Mumbai’s eateries, bars can remain open till 1am
mumbai news

Mumbai’s eateries, bars can remain open till 1am

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:18 AM IST
Within 24 hours of restricting restaurants and bars from operating beyond 11.30pm, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday rolled back its decision
CBI had sought closure of the case for want of adequate evidence to prosecute the gangster Chhota Rajan. (Reuters file pic)
CBI had sought closure of the case for want of adequate evidence to prosecute the gangster Chhota Rajan. (Reuters file pic)
mumbai news

Special CBI court closes attempt to murder case against Chhota Rajan 

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:51 AM IST
A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Saturday accepted closure report in a case registered against gangster Chhota Rajan for conspiring to kill senior journalist Baljeet Parmar in 1997
Sunil Ahire, 39, a social worker from Ulhasnagar, had started classes for under-privileged children during the lockdown, though the classes were held in the open. (Rishikesh Choudhary/ HT photo)
Sunil Ahire, 39, a social worker from Ulhasnagar, had started classes for under-privileged children during the lockdown, though the classes were held in the open. (Rishikesh Choudhary/ HT photo)
mumbai news

Ulhasnagar hamlet students now have a roof over them

By Sajana Nambiar, Ulhasnagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:26 AM IST
Thirty students from Ulhasnagar’s Ashele pada hamlet who were attending their daily classes in an open space have now found a new place to study with a roof above them
Awareness board at women redressal cell at the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate, CBD Belapur on Saturday. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
Awareness board at women redressal cell at the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate, CBD Belapur on Saturday. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai: Complaints by men against spouses rise during lockdown

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:19 AM IST
Thirty per cent of the total complaints received by the women redressal cell of the Navi Mumbai police department in 2020 was filed by men against their spouses
The 17.5-km pipeline to carry waste from factories into Kalyan creek is being readied. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
The 17.5-km pipeline to carry waste from factories into Kalyan creek is being readied. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
mumbai news

Pipeline work to discharge effluents into Kalyan creek to be ready by May 2022

By Sajana Nambiar, Ambernath
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Work on the 17
The police have recovered 11 two-wheelers that the siblings had planned to sell to a garage owner to modify them. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
The police have recovered 11 two-wheelers that the siblings had planned to sell to a garage owner to modify them. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
mumbai news

Dombivli police nab brothers for stealing 2-wheelers

By HT Correspondent, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Manpada police in Dombivli arrested two brothers involved in 11 two-wheeler theft cases
Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar gets vaccinated on Saturday. (Praful Gangurde/HT)
Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar gets vaccinated on Saturday. (Praful Gangurde/HT)
mumbai news

Thane district collector urges people to get vaccinated

By Sajana Nambiar, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:02 AM IST
The Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar took his first dose of Covishield vaccine at the Thane civic hospital on Saturday
Political observers said Thackeray cozy-ing up to the BJP could be early signs of an alliance in the offing ahead of Mumbai civic election.(Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)
Political observers said Thackeray cozy-ing up to the BJP could be early signs of an alliance in the offing ahead of Mumbai civic election.(Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

PM Modi should make phone call to resolve deadlock: Raj Thackeray

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Raj Thackeray said that Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi should make a ‘phone call’ to resolve the farmer’s stir.
Surajkumar Mithilesh Dube was found with 90% burns in Palghar on February 5.
Surajkumar Mithilesh Dube was found with 90% burns in Palghar on February 5.
mumbai news

Ranchi sailor held hostage for 10 lakh, burnt alive in Palghar forest

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:35 AM IST
An Indian Navy’s leading seaman, from Daltonganj, Jharkhand, was allegedly kidnapped from Chennai and held captive for three days
Sharad Pawar.
Sharad Pawar.
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Intervention by PM Modi may resolve farm bills issues, says Pawar

By Faisal Malik and Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that the highest level intervention from the Central government may help in resolving the deadlock between the Centre and farmers organisation over contentious farm bills which has resulted in over 70-day long protest, by the agrarian community
Iqbal Singh Chahal.
Iqbal Singh Chahal.
mumbai news

A unified body is need of the hour, say Mumbai civic body chief

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Against the backdrop of the war of words between the alliance partners of the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition over the proposal to make the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) the city’s single planning authority, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told Hindustan Times said this proposal was aimed at integrated development for Mumbai, rather than expanding the civic chief’s powers
Bombay high court.
Bombay high court.
mumbai news

No premium on FSI-free areas on rehab units of Mhada colonies: Bombay HC

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Holding that no premium is payable on floor space index (FSI)-free areas like staircase lobby, lift lobby of rehabilitation components in the redevelopment of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) colonies for economically weaker sections (EWS), low-income group (LIG) and middle-income group (MIG) categories, the Bombay high court on Friday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to refund 27 crore accepted by the civic body from a city developer towards premium
