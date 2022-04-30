KTPS forms environmental surveillance committee to oversee pollution abatement
Mumbai: A day after the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) served MAHAGENCO’s Khaparkheda Thermal Power Station (KTPS) with a show cause notice over failure to restore a 258-acre ash pond in nearby Nandgaon village, the chief engineer, KTPS, announced the creation of a 17-member Environment Surveillance Committee (ESC) to oversee measures for abatement of pollution caused due to the plant’s operations.
The committee will be led by the KTPS chief engineer, officials responsible for fly ash and effluent pollution control, a representative from the non-governmental organisation Centre for Sustainable Development (CFSD), and sarpanches from five villages who have been impacted by pollution emanating from the project, namely Chincholi, Bhanegaon, Chankapur, Waregaon, and Suradevi.
The creation of such a committee, including local representatives, was a key recommendation of a November report -- ‘Polluted Power: How Koradi And Khaparkheda Thermal Power Stations Are Impacting The Environment’ -- by researchers at CFSD in Nagpur, Manthan Adhyayan Kendra in Pune and advocacy group Asar.
Keeping in mind the significant impact of coal-pollution on the lives and health of communities, the research groups requested the state government to hold off on installing new thermal power units at Koradi Thermal Power Station, and the operation of a new fly ash pond at Nandgaon. They emphasised that MAHAGENCO must take immediate steps to curb pollution, especially the discharge of fly ash in water bodies, and the dispersal of dry fly ash as dust and particles. The report suggested that a plan of action be drawn up with an execution timeline of four months, and that a committee of key representatives of the villages in the vicinity, along with representatives of civil society groups and independent experts, be set up to “monitor the progress from the local people’s point of view.”
The creation of the committee, according to Shripad Dharmadhikary of Manthan Adhyayan Kendra, is a positive move. “It should be recalled that our recent analysis highlighted the terrible pollution caused by the Khaparkheda and Koradi TPPs and advocated the creation of just such a committee. However, the committee will need to include officials from the Koradi TPP as well. There are locations on the ground where contamination from Koradi and Khaparkheda cannot be separated,” he said. Dharmadhikary also emphasised that members of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board should be included on the committee.
Earlier this week, the MPCB had served a show cause notice to the chief engineer of KTPS over failure to comply with directions regarding removal of toxic fly ash (a byproduct of coal combustion) from the nearby Nandgaon ash pond. The MPCB in February this year had directed the power station to restore the 258-acre ash pond, where fly ash was being dumped without requisite permissions or safety measures being in place.
The directions were issued just a day after cabinet minister for environment, Aaditya Thackeray, visited the site and met with communities affected by fly ash being deposited in their fields and surrounding water bodies. “You shall remove the entire accumulated ash in the Nandgaon ash pond and restore the ash pond... to achieve its original state of land within 15 days,” states the direction notice, issued under relevant sections of the Water Act (1974) and Air Act (1981). KTPS was also directed to deposit a bank guarantee of ₹20 lakh to ensure compliance with this and other directions, which also include permanently removing the network of pipes in the vicinity of the Nandgaon ash pond used to transport ash slurry.
However, with the Nandgaon pond still replete with hundreds of thousands of tonnes of fly ash, the MPCB has asked KTPS to “show cause as to why your existing consented bank guarantee should not be forfeited for non-compliance with board directions.”
KTPS has been asked to submit their response within three days. As per information submitted to the MPCB by KTPS, a total of 59,792 metric tons of fly ash has been removed from the Nandgaon site over 2,055 trips, as against the 1,25,000 metrics which have been dumped at the site since November 2021.
Expressing concern over KTPS’s inaction, Leena Buddhe, founder, CFSD, said, “As per MPCB’s own calculation, it will take 3 to 4 months to completely rid the land from fly ash. This means that the exercise will continue well into the monsoon, which poses an even bigger health and ecological risk because the pond is designed in such a way that the fly ash will definitely get drained into Pench River.”
-
Part of under-construction bridge on Ganga in Bihar caves in, probe ordered
A portion of the superstructure of under-construction mega bridge on the river Ganga in Bihar, linking Khagaria with Bhagalpur, caved in near Sultanganj Friday night allegedly under the impact of storm and rains that lashed the area, officials said. The four-lane bridge, located about 35 km west from Bhagalpur, is being built by SP Singla Constructions Limited for the Bihar Pul Nirman Nigam Limited at a cost of ₹1710.77 crore.
-
Call us BMC not MCGM, says civic body
Mumbai The Mumbai civic body has issued a circular, asking its officers to address the country's richest municipal corporation as BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and not Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, to avoid confusion. The general administration department of the BMC said that 16 years ago in 1996, Bombay became Mumbai and Greater Bombay was named BrihanMumbai. Hence, everyone should call it BMC instead of MCGM.
-
MRVC to conduct flood vulnerability and mitigation assessment on CR and WR
In a bid to prevent flooding of the railway tracks during monsoon, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation will undertake a flood vulnerability and mitigation assessment for Central and Western Railway lines. Locations including Nala Sopara on the Western Railway and Vikhroli - Kanjurmarg railway section on the Central Railway have recently been identified as new flood-prone locations.
-
Teen held for killing 40-year-old former lover
The police on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old girl and apprehended two minor boys for killing a 40-year-old man with whom Jadhav had a relationship. Patil was identified as Sanjay Vasudev Patil, 40, a resident of Pathare building along Agarkarwadi road in Shikshak Colony, Chakan, according to the police. The arrested girl was identified as Neha Rohidas Jadhav, 19, a resident of Ambethan in Khed, Pune.
-
68-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Kondhwa
A 68-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed in a head-on collision with a tanker truck in Kondhwa on Friday afternoon. The tanker driver fled the spot without stopping to help him. The deceased man was identified as Rajendra Chandrakant Jadhav, 68, a resident of Vidyaniketan-Handewadi road in Kanade nagar area of Undri. The incident happened on the road in front of Clover Highland in the NIBM Road area of Kondhwa around noon on Friday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics