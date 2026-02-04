MUMBAI: The privileges committee of the legislative council has summoned stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare on Thursday for a hearing in a case related to an alleged insult to deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Kunal Kamra, Sushma Andhare summoned by privileges committee for “insulting” Eknath Shinde

BJP MLC Pravin Darekar had, on March 26, 2025, moved the breach of privilege motion against Kamra and Andhare for the “derogatory” language used by them for Shinde. Kamra’s comic song tangentially referring to Shinde as a traitor, while going hugely viral, had kicked up a row in the ruling Mahayuti. Since it happened during the budget session, it evoked reactions in two houses of the legislature.

Darekar claimed that Kamra had “insulted” a “popular leader” and thus breached the privilege of the legislature. Andhare, who released a video supporting Kamra and questioning why others who had insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had not been similarly targeted, also found herself at the receiving end of the Mahayuti’s ire.

The duo, in a response to the notices served on them seeking their explanation in July last year, had denied the charges. It is not clear if they will appear before the committee on February 5 headed by BJP legislator Prasad Lad.

The committee has also summoned Suryakant More, an office-bearer of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) for the hearing on Wednesday, for his “derogatory remarks” on the chairman of the legislative council Ram Shinde. The breach of privilege was moved against him in the winter session in December last year.