Lalbaugcha Raja: Heavy vehicles off limits as police, BMC arrange parking for devotees

Mumbai: In order to provide parking space to a large number of visitors arriving in Lalbaug, Parel for darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja, the Mumbai traffic police in association with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have restricted heavy vehicles for ten days.

Taking to Twitter, the traffic police stated that heavy vehicle entrance will be barred on roads in Greater Mumbai on September 1, 4, 5, and 6 from 11 am to 1 am the following day and on September 9 from 10 am to 6 am. The Greater Mumbai region has been declared off-limits to heavy trucks, as per the statement.

Where to park?

1) Kalpataru pay and park, near Gandhi Hospital at Parel (200 vehicles).

2) MCGM pay and park/ Lodha, GD Ambedkar Road, Kalachowkie (500 vehicles).

3) Cotton Green pay and park/ BPT, near Cotton Green railway station (500 vehicles).

4) MCGM pay and park/ Peninsula, BA Road, Byculla East (500 vehicles)