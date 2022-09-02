Lalbaugcha Raja: Heavy vehicles off limits as police, BMC arrange parking for devotees
Mumbai: In order to provide parking space to a large number of visitors arriving in Lalbaug, Parel for darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja, the Mumbai traffic police in association with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have restricted heavy vehicles for ten days.
Taking to Twitter, the traffic police stated that heavy vehicle entrance will be barred on roads in Greater Mumbai on September 1, 4, 5, and 6 from 11 am to 1 am the following day and on September 9 from 10 am to 6 am. The Greater Mumbai region has been declared off-limits to heavy trucks, as per the statement.
Where to park?
1) Kalpataru pay and park, near Gandhi Hospital at Parel (200 vehicles).
2) MCGM pay and park/ Lodha, GD Ambedkar Road, Kalachowkie (500 vehicles).
3) Cotton Green pay and park/ BPT, near Cotton Green railway station (500 vehicles).
4) MCGM pay and park/ Peninsula, BA Road, Byculla East (500 vehicles)
Covid, fading interest pushes Panckhula’s cycle sharing system off track
The number of rides undertaken using the public bicycle sharing system dropping to almost half in a two-year period, and downloads also witnessing a sharp six-fold dip cemented the city residents' declining interest in the initiative. Panchkula had in August 2019 taken the lead within tricity by starting the bicycle sharing system under the Smart City project. Inaugurated by Haryana chief Manohar Lal Khattar, the system received a massive response from residents — especially students.
PUTA condemns police action against students in letter to VC as protests persist
Protests for seeking replacement of girls' hostel number 4 warden as well as issuance of detailed mark sheets — both by separate student bodies — at Panjab University campus persisted on Thursday, a day after a few students were detained by police following a face-off between the two student bodies. A group of PU research scholars also condemned the entry as well as the high-handedness of the police force with the protesting students on Wednesday.
Majrian land mutation row: VB arrests two for tampering revenue records
The state Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested Parveen Kumar and Veer Singh of Kona village, Panchkula, for their alleged involvement in the tampering of revenue records regarding a mutation of an approximate 558-acre (4624 kanal) village common land in Majrian village, Mohali. They are suspected to have acted in connivance with a few revenue department officials. The accused were produced in court, which remanded them to police custody.
MeT predicts heavy rain in Himachal, yellow alert sounded
Himachal Pradesh is bracing up for fresh spell of a heavy downpour as the MeT department has predicted a wet spell till Monday next week with a yellow alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning from September 3 to 5. A yellow alert for thunderstorms and heavy rain has been issued for 11 districts except for Lahaul & Spiti on September 4, 5 and 6, said Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul.
Pratibha hits back at CM Jai Ram Thakur over remarks on Congress guarantees
Hitting back at chief minister Jai Ram Thakur over his statement on the public guarantees announced by the Congress, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh on Thursday said the chief minister should worry about his own party, not the Congress. The Congress president described the 10 guarantees announced by the Congress as a big and historic step of the party in the public interest. She said that Congress will soon release its election manifesto.
