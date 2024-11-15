MUMBAI: A fourth-year student at Pravin Gandhi College of Law has approached the Bombay high court, saying she should be allowed to sit for the semester-end exams starting November 18 despite being absent from class for a majority of the semester because she had been facing severe mental health challenges, including anxiety, brain fog, and depression, since last year. Her problems intensified in October this, leading her to seek psychiatric treatment, she said in the petition, arguing that mental health problems should be treated on par with physical ailments in line with the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017. Law student cites mental health issues, seeks exemption for low attendance

According to the petition, the student started having mental health issues in September 2023 and her psychologist advised her to rest and engage in activities that would help alleviate anxiety and depression. In October 2024, following the psychologist’s recommendation, she began medication under the supervision of a psychiatrist. These mental health challenges affected her ability to attend classes regularly, leading to an attendance of 42.54% during the semester.

University of Mumbai rules mandate that students must have 75% attendance to sit for semester-end exams, but some concessions are allowed if students submit valid reasons and supporting documents. In her petition, the student alleged that her college listed her as a defaulter even though she submitted medical certificates from both the psychologist and the psychiatrist. She was initially named in a list of 63 defaulters, among whom 55 students were granted exemptions after they submitted relevant documents. The college did not provide any reason for denying exemption to the remaining students including the petitioner, she said in the petition, alleging the college’s decision was non-transparent.

On November 4, when the college formally barred her from the seventh semester examination, she approached the deputy registrar of the university. But her request for intervention was refused, prompting her to approach the high court.

The Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 mandates equal treatment for mental and physical health conditions, she said in the petition, requesting the court to direct the college to allow her to appear for the exams. On Thursday, the counsel representing the university informed the court that the remaining students who were denied exemption may proceed with their appeals, which are expected to be resolved by Saturday. The hearing is scheduled for November 18.