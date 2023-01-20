Lifeguard confesses to have killed missing MBBS student, say police

Mittu Sukhdev Singh, the prime accused in the missing MBBS student case, has allegedly confessed to the police that he had killed her in the early hours of November 30, 2021, and dumped her body in the sea.

“Singh, a resident of Bandra, is not cooperating in the investigation. We are questioning him to find out why and how he killed her,” a crime branch officer said.

The police have added sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code against Singh and his associate, Jabbar Ansari. The duo was arrested on January 13 on charges of kidnapping.

Swadichcha Sane, 22, was last seen with Singh, a lifeguard, at Bandra Bandstand, and he had even clicked selfies with her.

Meanwhile, a search for Sane’s body has started. “We are taking help of the fire brigade and local fishermen. Looking for a body in the sea is herculean task considering the murder occurred in November 2021,” the officer said.

Earlier, the police had conducted narco analysis and brain-mapping tests on Singh at Nagpada police hospital but the reports were inconclusive, a police officer said.

Sane was a third-year student at Sir JJ Hospital and Grant Medical College. She had on November 29, 2021, boarded a train at 9.58 am from Virar station and got off at Andheri as she was to appear for her prelims at 2 pm. Then she boarded another train and alighted at Bandra from where she took an auto to Bandstand.