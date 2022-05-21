Loan sharks booked for circulating morphed pictures of Vikhroli woman

Mumbai: The Vikhroli police have registered a case against loan recovery agents of two instant loan applications for allegedly harassing a 28-year-old Mumbai woman by circulating her morphed photographs with her family, relatives, and colleagues to extract money, despite repayment of the loan amount. The victim is a resident of Vikhroli (east) and works at a software solutions company with her husband. On May 8, while browsing Facebook, she came across an advertisement for a mobile application for providing instant loans.

“As she was in need of money, after consulting her husband, she downloaded two loan applications “Quick Loan” and “Instant Loan.” As part of the loan application, she submitted personal details, like her mobile number, OTP, PAN card number, Aadhar details, and a photo. The app captured her photograph without her giving any command. Later, she also submitted her personal and banking details as instructed,” said a police officer.

After submitting all the required details, the woman received ₹3,500 and ₹2,200 loan amounts in her bank account, which she was supposed to pay back in seven days. However, within four days, she started getting abusive messages from recovery agents of the loan applications,” the officer added.

A day later, her father, mother-in-law, husband, and office colleagues received her morphed and obscene photos on their WhatsApp. She was shocked and immediately repaid the entire loan amount taken from the apps on May 16. On the next day, on May 19, the woman received threatening phone calls and her morphed pictures were being sent to others on her contact list, the officer added.

On May 20, the woman approached Vikhroli police and filed a complaint. She submitted the 13 different phone numbers used to circulate her morphed-obscene pictures. The police have registered a case under sections 420, 500, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and 66c and 67a of the Information Technology Act and have sought details of the mobile numbers and the loan apps from service providers.