Loan sharks booked for circulating morphed pictures of Vikhroli woman

Mumbai: The Vikhroli police have registered a case against loan recovery agents of two instant loan applications for allegedly harassing a 28-year-old Mumbai woman by circulating her morphed photographs with her family, relatives, and colleagues to extract money, despite repayment of the loan amount. The victim is a resident of Vikhroli (east) and works at a software solutions company with her husband. On May 8, while browsing Facebook, she came across an advertisement for a mobile application for providing instant loans.
“As she was in need of money, after consulting her husband, she downloaded two loan applications “Quick Loan” and “Instant Loan.” As part of the loan application, she submitted personal details, like her mobile number, OTP, PAN card number, Aadhar details, and a photo. The app captured her photograph without her giving any command. Later, she also submitted her personal and banking details as instructed,” said a police officer.
After submitting all the required details, the woman received ₹3,500 and ₹2,200 loan amounts in her bank account, which she was supposed to pay back in seven days. However, within four days, she started getting abusive messages from recovery agents of the loan applications,” the officer added.
A day later, her father, mother-in-law, husband, and office colleagues received her morphed and obscene photos on their WhatsApp. She was shocked and immediately repaid the entire loan amount taken from the apps on May 16. On the next day, on May 19, the woman received threatening phone calls and her morphed pictures were being sent to others on her contact list, the officer added.
On May 20, the woman approached Vikhroli police and filed a complaint. She submitted the 13 different phone numbers used to circulate her morphed-obscene pictures. The police have registered a case under sections 420, 500, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and 66c and 67a of the Information Technology Act and have sought details of the mobile numbers and the loan apps from service providers.
Locals stock up on edible oil after tanker turns turtle
Mumbai With inflation pushing up the prices of essential commodities, including something as staple as edible oil, residents of Tawa and nearby villages off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway were in for a treat when a tanker with 12,000 litres of unfiltered groundnut edible oil turned turtle on Saturday morning. A tanker was moving from a Surat oil mill to Mumbai for further filtration when the driver, Vishwas Hanumant Galande (30), lost control of the vehicle.
Man killed in suspected tiger attack in Dudhwa buffer zone
A 30-year man identified as Mahesh of Dumeda village under the Tikunia police limits was killed in a suspected tiger attack near Manjhara forests in Belrayan range of Dudhwa buffer zone on Saturday. Belrayan range officer Vimlesh Kumar, Tikunia police officials and revenue department officials rushed to the spot and inspected the scene. The area where the incident took place is known for the movement of wild animals, including tigers, wild tuskers and leopards.
53% applications for Covid compensation rejected in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits
With over 53% of the applications filed for compensation by the kin of Covid deceased rejected due to technical reasons, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has appointed two officials to guide people in filing the application, resolve their issues and get the amount credited to their accounts. The KDMC has received 4,409 online applications for compensation. Out of these 1,687 have been approved, 2,370 rejected and 352 pending or sent back.
Man arrested for killing roommate in Mahape village after fight over household chores
The Turbhe MIDC police have arrested a 27-year-old man for stabbing his 20-year-old roommate after a fight over cleaning the room. The accused, identified as Manoj Pulvanath Medak, stabbed his friend, Debajit Dhandhiram Charoh, on the neck and killed him on Friday night. The accused and the victim were from Assam and stayed in a rented room in Mahape village. The duo worked as lab boys at a company in Mahape.
Bengaluru: 7 get life sentence for 21-year-old Bangladeshi woman's gang-rape
A Bengaluru court on Friday found 11 people guilty of gang-raping a 22-year-old Bangladeshi woman in the city on May 27 last year. The accused included three women and were all given punishments ranging from nine months to life term imprisonment. The incident had occurred in Ramamurthynagar and made rounds on social media after videos of torture and rape were shared widely. All the accused are reportedly illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.
