Local body polls: Uddhav Thackeray bars local alliances with Shinde Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar’s NCP

MUMBAI: With the first phase of local body elections in Maharashtra scheduled for December 2, discussions have begun at the district level across parties on possible alliances tailored to local political equations. Amid these talks, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has issued clear instructions to party leaders to refrain from forging any understanding with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. He has also directed them to avoid pre- or post-poll tie-ups with the BJP or the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and instead either contest independently or align only with partners within the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Thackeray’s stand comes against the backdrop of speculation that both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition MVA may see cross-group alliances in several districts, depending on local dynamics. Alliances in municipal councils and panchayat bodies have traditionally been shaped more by local caste equations, candidate strength, and ground-level needs than by state or national party lines.

Recently, NCP (SP) leader Devdatta Nikam from Pune suggested that there had been informal discussions among leaders from the Shinde-led Sena, the Thackeray faction, and others on exploring joint fights in certain rural pockets of Pune district. The comment fuelled buzz about possible realignment ahead of the polls.

In this context, Thackeray held a meeting with party leaders from Dharashiv (Osmanabad), Beed, and Latur on Wednesday evening to discuss organisational preparedness. According to those present, he reiterated that decisions on alliances may be taken locally, but with a firm caveat. “If you wish to contest alone, go ahead. If you decide to form an alliance, stay within the MVA. Do not enter into any understanding with Shinde’s group, either before or after the polls. Give opportunities to new and younger faces,” he is learnt to have said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve confirmed the directive, saying that joining hands with parties they are politically opposing at the state level would send out a confusing message. “Our fight is against the Shinde group and the BJP. Local body polls are different, but it will weaken our position if we partner with them anywhere. So, there will be no alliance with any party of the Mahayuti. Local leaders will decide whether to contest solo or with MVA allies,” Danve said.