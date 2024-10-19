Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Local derails near Kalyan, none injured

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 19, 2024 07:14 AM IST

No passengers were injured in the incident and efforts to restore services on the route were underway, CR said in a post on social media platform X

Mumbai: In the second incident of derailment within a span of five days on the Central Railway’s (CR) main line, the last coach of a local headed for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) rolled down the tracks near Kalyan on Friday at around 9pm. No passengers were injured in the incident and efforts to restore services on the route were underway, CR said in a post on social media platform X at 10.28pm.

Commuters were forced to jump on to the tracks and walk to the nearest station as trains were bunching one behind the other. (Pramod Tambe)
Commuters were forced to jump on to the tracks and walk to the nearest station as trains were bunching one behind the other. (Pramod Tambe)

Two coaches of a local train had derailed at Mumbai Central on October 13 as it was entering the car shed. In a similar incident on Friday, a local train started from Titwala and halted at platform number two in Kalyan, after which its last coach derailed. The derailment occurred after the train crossed the point for switching of railway tracks and the exact cause would be known after a detailed investigation, said sources.

CR authorities initially downplayed the incident. “Main line services are running behind schedule due to a technical issue. Inconvenience is regretted,” the divisional railway manager said in a post on X. Angry commuters then asked the authorities to specify the actual reason behind the failure.

CSMT-bound locals were delayed by 30-45 minutes due to the incident and commuters were forced to jump on to the tracks and walk to the nearest station as trains were bunching one behind the other.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On