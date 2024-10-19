Local derails near Kalyan, none injured

Mumbai: In the second incident of derailment within a span of five days on the Central Railway’s (CR) main line, the last coach of a local headed for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) rolled down the tracks near Kalyan on Friday at around 9pm. No passengers were injured in the incident and efforts to restore services on the route were underway, CR said in a post on social media platform X at 10.28pm. Commuters were forced to jump on to the tracks and walk to the nearest station as trains were bunching one behind the other. (Pramod Tambe)

Two coaches of a local train had derailed at Mumbai Central on October 13 as it was entering the car shed. In a similar incident on Friday, a local train started from Titwala and halted at platform number two in Kalyan, after which its last coach derailed. The derailment occurred after the train crossed the point for switching of railway tracks and the exact cause would be known after a detailed investigation, said sources.

CR authorities initially downplayed the incident. “Main line services are running behind schedule due to a technical issue. Inconvenience is regretted,” the divisional railway manager said in a post on X. Angry commuters then asked the authorities to specify the actual reason behind the failure.

CSMT-bound locals were delayed by 30-45 minutes due to the incident and commuters were forced to jump on to the tracks and walk to the nearest station as trains were bunching one behind the other.