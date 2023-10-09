Lok Sabha seat sharing strictly on merit to defeat BJP: Nana Patole

NAVI MUMBAI Navi Mumbai, India - Oct. 7, 2023:Nana Patole press conference at Airoli in Navi Mumbai, India, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Congress Maharashtra president Nana Patole has declared that the seat sharing within MVA for Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra is not a process of adjustment or compromise, but strictly based on merit for the common objective of defeating the corrupt BJP. He has lashed out at `corruption’ in the State government, lack of action on issues afflicting the state. He has also claimed that BJP fears Rahul Gandhi and hence is targeting him through social media.

Patole was in Navi Mumbai on Saturday for Konkan division party meet which is part of statewide party drive to get party workers’ feedback for the Lok Sabha election.

At the press meet on the occasion, Patole speaking of the INDIA bloc seat sharing formula in the state said, “It is not about adjustments or compromise. The seat talks are based only on merit to achieve the higher goal of defeating the corrupt BJP and stopping the sale of the nation. We have reviewed the situation in the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and are working on that basis.”

He stated, “It is not an issue of who gets more or who gets less. There is no big brother, we are all equal brothers. Congress has sacrificed for the nation’s independence and wants to save democracy and Babasaheb’s constitution. We will take along all those ready to fight and on merit.”

On reports that Congress leader K C Venugopal has rejected the names proposed by him for the INDIA coordination committee here for seat sharing, he said, “This is just the beginning, and the committee hasn’t been finalized. There will be discussions, which keep happening. Nobody can have objections over organizational work. No discussions have taken place yet and we shall finalise during Navratri. The media should stop attempts to promote infighting in the party and divert attention from the real issues.”

He stated, “The discussion today is needed on unemployment, inflation, drought, farmers, patients dying in hospitals, people dying due to wrong policies of the government which has been exposed. Sadly this is not happening.”

On Congress opposition leader Vijay Waddetiwar’s statement that there are 9 corrupt ministers in the cabinet whose resignations will soon be taken, Patole quipped, “He has not got the right figures. Not just nine, but the entire cabinet is corrupt.”

Questioned on reports of Nawab Mallick joining NCP Ajit Pawar group he said, “They have given 42 names, there is lots happening in their party, we shall speak once everything is finalized.”

Commenting on BJP minister Atul Savi’s taunt that Ajit Pawar will become minister only after 20-25 years, he stated, “This is not the issue. It is the people who will decide the CM and not any minister. This government has been exposed before the people who are angry. It is not important for us who becomes CM, the poor people’s anger has to be addressed. The cabinet should discuss and declare a drought situation in the State which it is not speaking on.”

Claiming that BJP fears Rahul Gandhi here said, “It is obvious that people are increasingly showing confidence in our leader Rahul Gandhi after his Bharat Jodo Yatra and various initiatives. The BJP social media is hence stooping very low to attack him as they see him everywhere and understanding that they are losing.”

He added, “These are traits of Ravan and people will teach them a lesson. Modi is the prime minister not just an individual and yet the lies haven’t stopped from him. They are using caste and religion to divide and rule. They are promising reservations to all but not delivering.”

Claimed Patole, “Demonetization was the biggest corruption in the country and it was committed by BJP which is accusing others of corruption. In Maharashtra we have Mushrif, Alibaba and 40 chor.”

Informed the Congress state chief, “In our meeting with the government, we have asked for the entire state government to be sacked and not just a couple of ministers. They have looted public money and there is no justice for people, the youth or the poor. The budget deficit has soared. They are only interested in power at all costs.”

Questioned Patole, “How can they blame the previous government for the problems faced by the State when barring Fadnavis, the two others and several ministers were in the previous government also. They should remember this when pointing fingers at others.”

On the delay by the state government on the demand for naming the proposed Navi Mumbai international airport after PAP leader D B Patil he said, “During MVA, I had myself proposed his name to Udhav Thackeray and the cabinet had approved it. However, the BJP which is two faced is against OBCs and hence indulging in double speak. The Congress fully supports the demand and if it is not done, we shall ensure that it happens.”

