Lt Col duped by fake website while publishing his research papers

MUMBAI: A 41-year-old lieutenant colonel of the Indian army pursuing a doctorate in artificial intelligence was duped of ₹1.28 lakh while trying to publish his research papers in an international journal online. The Andheri police are still trying to trace the fraudster. Darkweb, darknet and hacking concept. Hacker with cellphone. Man using dark web with smartphone. Mobile phone fraud, online scam and cyber security threat. Scammer using stolen cell. AR data code. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the victim, who lives in Andheri with his wife and two children, was looking for a reputed international journal online where he could publish his two research papers as part of his doctorate. When he found a website and contacted a certain Sompal whose number was listed on it, he was told that publishing one research paper would cost ₹69,000 and publishing both would cost ₹1.28 lakh.

Sompal promised the victim that his work would be published in the International Journal of Human Computer Interaction, a reputed American journal that publishes research focused on how humans interact with computer systems. Following their conversation, the victim sent across an advance payment of ₹69,000 and got a fake email in the name of the journal’s editor James R Lewis, claiming that his research papers had been accepted by the journal.

Later, on November 30, 2024, through an online payment method given by Sompal, the victim paid him the remaining ₹69,000. He was told the research papers would be published within three months but when they were not, he contacted Sompal who then began making excuses. The victim, suspicious, contacted the helpdesk of the journal in February 2025, but was told that the website he had accessed did not belong to them and that he had been cheated.

Based on his complaint, the Andheri police have registered a case against an unknown person under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police said they are still trying to trace the accused.