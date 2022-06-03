Luxury items seized from Nirav Modi fetch ₹2.71 crore in auction
Mumbai: A two-day auction held on behalf of the Directorate of Enforcement, Mumbai, offering luxury items seized from fugitive businessman Nirav Modi has raised a total of ₹2.71 crore, said officials of the auction house Saffronart.
“We are thrilled to see our auction achieve a ‘white glove’ sale with 100% of the lots being sold,” said Dinesh Vazirani, chief executive officer and co-founder of Saffronart. The auction was held on June 1 and 2 and consisted of 27 lots.
“There was intensely competitive bidding across categories and from around the world, with most lots selling in multiples of their pre-auction estimates,” he added.
The items auctioned included rare and expensive watches, paintings and designer handbags.
The highest bid of ₹90,49,600 went to lot number 27 — a Patek Phillipe Nautilus gold and diamond watch. The second-highest bid was made for another watch, a Jaeger-Lecoultre limited edition, which sold for ₹89,49,517. The estimated bids for both these watches were between ₹55,00,000 - 70,00,000.
A Desmond Lazaro painting sold for ₹22,38,656, fetching almost three times its estimated bidding price of ₹6,00,000 - 8,00,000. Also part of the auction were bags from luxury design houses like Hermes, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Goyard.
Among the bags, an Hermès Kelly blue atoll bag with palladium hardware and a scarf got the highest bid of ₹12,91,360. A leather Hermes Birkin bag with gold hardware sold for ₹11,09,920. Birkin bags are one of the most sought-after fashion accessories due to their limited supply. Each Birkin bag is hand-sewn, buffed, painted, and polished.
A set of two Chanel bags – a small flap bag and a large classic Chanel handbag in grained calfskin and silver-tone hardware — sold for ₹4,80,256.
“Over time, and particularly in the last two years, there’s a growing scarcity of these fine, handcrafted items, thereby increasing their value tremendously. The cost of a classic Chanel flap bag has risen by 60% since 2019. This, coupled with the brand limiting buyers from multiple purchases per year, makes this piece a great investment,” said Vazirani.
Also part of the auction was a vintage Chanel gold tweed double flap bag, which sold for ₹1,89,818 and a Clara Kasavina silver Rosalie clutch, which sold for ₹1,56,621. The Rosalie is a floral minaudiere encrusted with Swarovski crystals and has a hand-sewn silk lining.
A bronze Ganesha sculpture by B Vithal sold for ₹6,58,560. “The frenzied bidding on the limited-edition watches and handbags, in particular, underscores the exponential rise we have observed in the luxury market around the world,” said Vazirani.
(All prices include buyer’s premium unless specified otherwise)
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics