MACT asks NMMT to pay 33L to accident victim’s family

MUMBAI: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) recently directed the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) to pay ₹33 lakh as compensation to a 46-year-old auto rickshaw driver/delivery man from Ghansoli, who lost his life after an NMMT bus hit him in 2018.

The incident occurred on February 5 when deceased Balaji Ingale was crossing the road in sector 16, Ghansoli, and an NMMT bus came from the front and knocked Ingale down. The driver allegedly drove in a rash and reckless manner and hit the deceased, which resulted in the deceased being seriously injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead before admission.

An FIR was registered based on the complaint lodged by his family members. They later also lodged an accident claim before the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) against the civic undertaking. Advocate NB Sarpate, representing the family, submitted that the accident had occurred due to negligence of the bus driver, resulting in Ingale’s death. Therefore NMMT was liable to pay compensation to the family.

The Tribunal accepted the argument, observing that the claimants had proved that the accident had taken place due to the driver’s negligence, and held that the family was entitled to compensation of ₹33,01,000 towards loss of dependency, annual income of the deceased, parental consortium, loss of estate, loss of spousal consortium, loss of parental consortium and funeral expenses.

This amount includes no-fault liability (which holds a person or an entity responsible for damage or injuries without requiring proof of fault or negligence) with an interest of 7.5% per annum from the date of registration of claim-application till realization of said amount.