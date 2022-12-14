Magistrate court summons Javed Akhtar

Mumbai: A metropolitan magistrate court in Mulund on Tuesday summoned veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar following a criminal defamation case filed over his alleged remark against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during a television interview in 2021.

Santosh Dubey, an advocate, had filed the defamation case against 76-year-old Akhtar in October last year seeking his prosecution for the offence under section 499 (defamation), 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

He had filed the complaint over Akhtar’s comments on RSS, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal in an interview given to a news channel aired on September 3, 2021. It is alleged that Akhtar had drawn parallels between the Taliban and the purported Hindu organisations.

“During his interview, the accused was referring to the Taliban and RSS and by giving references, the accused pointed out toward RSS and have made false defamatory imputation and have said that they are the same people, only the names are different,” states the complaint.

The complainant, who claims to be an RSS supporter, alleged that Akhtar, to gain political score, unnecessarily dragged the name of the RSS and defamed the organisation in a “calculated and well-planned move.”

“I think those who support organisations like RSS, VHP and Bajarang Dal need to do some introspection, of course, Taliban are reprehensible, they are barbarians, no doubt about it, but the people whom you are supporting, how are they different from them? They have the same Mindset,” the complaint quoted Akhtar from the alleged interview.

After hearing a brief argument and perusal of documents on record, metropolitan magistrate P K Raut issued proceedings against Akhtar. Issuance of process marks the beginning of criminal proceedings against a person named as accused before a magistrate.

The case will be next heard on February 6.

