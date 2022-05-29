Maha BJP chief apologises for ‘go home & cook’ remark at NCP's Supriya Sule
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Sunday tendered an apology for his ‘go home and cook’ remark against Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule, news agency PTI quoted the state women's commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar.
The apology was issued after the state women's panel issued a notice to the BJP leader. The NCP leader reacted saying Patil showed his ‘large-heartedness’ and urged that the matter be put to rest.
“The commission had sent a notice to Patil over his comments against Sule and he had responded by apologising for the remarks, which he said were made out of disappointment over the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) not getting political reservation,” the state women's panel chief said.
During a BJP protest over the OBC reservation, Patil had sparked a row at Sule. “Why are you (Sule) even in politics, just go home and cook. Go to Delhi or to a cemetery, but get us the OBC quota. Despite being a Lok Sabha member, how come you don't know how to get an appointment with chief minister", he had said.
After Patil issued an apology, Sule, said, "I had refrained from commenting on his remark from day one. But by apologising, he has shown his large-heartedness. I request everyone now to put the matter to rest."
Chandrakant Patil's remark was condemned by various sections of the society, with CPM politburo member Brinda Karat saying that sexism is becoming rampant in Indian politics and urged women lawmakers cutting across political lines to be united against the trend, the agency reported.
DMK MP Kanimozhi assured to bring a Bill against shaming women in public platforms.
Sule, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra, had earlier said she had contacted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his Delhi visit, but he did not divulge what he did to get nod for the OBC reservation.
The Supreme Court recently allowed reservation for OBCs in local bodies in Madhya Pradesh, while Maharashtra's plea has been rejected.
