Maha govt orders change of school timings due to heat wave

MUMBAI: Due to the ongoing heat wave in the state, the School Education department has issued an order mandating that all schools operate only in the morning. Afternoon sessions have been strictly prohibited across the state. According to the circular, primary schools will function from 7:00am to 11:15am while secondary schools will operate from 7:00am to 11:45am. The instruction is applicable to all schools in the state irrespective of the management. Navi Mumbai, India - March 5, 2025:People cover themselves with scarf to protect from heat at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The move comes after temperature rose to 40 degrees Celsius in Vidharbha and Kalyan Rural. An official from the School Education department said that these two regions along with Thane Rural and Pune are experiencing lower attendance in afternoon sessions, which prompted the government’s decision.

The change in timings follows the recent guidelines issued by the central government regarding heat wave. On Friday, the state School Education department, too, issued a circular with guidelines for measures to be taken by school administrations to reduce the impact of the heat wave on students’ health.

The circular, jointly signed by Sharad Gosavi, director primary education, and Sampat Suryavanshi, director secondary education, include not allowing outdoor or physical activities, not holding classes in the field; ensuring fans in the classroom are in good condition; providing cold water; and telling students to eat seasonal fruits with high water content like watermelon and cucumber.

However, schools which operate ‘two-session’ schedule will face difficulty in implementing the new order. A trustee from one such school expressed frustration, stating, “The schools in the city face space constraints, leading most to conduct classes in two sessions. We have received no guidance from the government on how to manage this situation.”

Shirish Kasar, a parent from a school in Parel, remarked, “This affects our schedules as well. With the new timetable, we now have to adjust our students’ travel arrangements.”

A department official, however, said school management can take a decision on its own considering local conditions, in consultation with the local education officer and parents.

Welcoming the decision, Mahendra Ganpule, member of Maharashtra State Principals Association, said, “Although many district administrations have shifted school timings to morning, these vary. But now, there will be uniformity in timings in all schools in the state.”

Even for the Periodic Assessment Test (PAT), scheduled from April 15-25, the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has specified that the exams should take place in the morning session. Rahul Rekhawar, the director of SCERT, stated, “Regular classes are not conducted during the exam period, so the exams may be divided into two parts in the morning session. The day of the examination is what matters, not the session.”